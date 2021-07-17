NABARD Recruitment 2021: 162 Vacancies Available, Here’s How You Can Apply

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released an advertisement for recruitment of Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts.

Things to know

There are 162 vacancies that have been advertised for.

For all vacancies, the minimum age requirement is 21 and maximum age requirement is 30.

The online registration process began on 17 July 2021.

To access the application form, click here.

In case of multiple applications, the last application submitted will be considered valid and fee against the other application will be forfeited.

The salary for each role varies according to the role, details of which are mentioned in the notification.

Important dates

Online applications begin on 17 July 2021.

Last date to apply online is 7 August 2021.

Last date to edit the online application is 7 August 2021.

Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Sector) – 148

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasa Service) – 5

Assistant Manager in grade A (Protocol & Security Service) – 2

Manager in Grade B (Rural) (Development Banking Service) – 7

Educational Qualification

For Assistant Manager (Grade A):

A bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised university/institute with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate, or a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognised university, or Ph.D.

For Manager (Grade B):

A bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or postgraduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognised university or Ph.D.

Selection process

Preliminary exams

Main exams

Interview

Click here to access the notification and find all other details.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)