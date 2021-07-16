Delhi Govt Launches New Fellowship; Remuneration up to Rs 1.25 Lakh/Month

Does working with the government on policy and strategy sound exciting to you? If so, then here’s an opportunity to work with the Delhi State Government and learn on the job.

The Delhi Chief Minister has announced the opening of the Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship (CMULF), which is a unique opportunity for young leaders across India to work with the government to address some of the most pressing urban challenges.

This fellowship programme will last for two years, during which the selected fellows will go through a three-week training programme. Once completed, each fellow will be assigned to one of the many departments of the government and work under the direct supervision of the Minister in charge.

To equip the fellows with relevant skills, they will be provided with individual sessions with executive coaches, who have experience in mentoring public service experts. The fellows will be on probation for the first three months, and only after successful completion of activities in the probation period, will they be allowed to continue with the fellowship.

Things to know:

This fellowship aims to recruit outstanding young professionals from across the country.

Candidates applying for this position must be under the age of 35.

Being passionate about public service is a must.

Candidates applying for this fellowship position must be willing to commit two years of their time to this fellowship.

Selected candidates will get a chance to work directly under the minister and department that they are assigned to

Fellows will get paid Rs 1.25 lakhs per month and associate fellows will be remunerated with Rs 75,000 per month.

Additionally, a one-time grant of Rs 35,000 shall be provided at the beginning of the fellowship in lieu of computer/laptop purchases.

This fellowship will begin from October 2021.

The last date by which applications for the fellowship must be sent in is 9 August 2021.

Upon successful completion of two years of the fellowship programme, fellows shall receive a certificate from Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) signed by the Chief Minister.

Eligibility criteria:

Fellow

A PhD degree with minimum one year full-time work experience is preferred.

Post-Graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA) with minimum 3 years full-time work experience is desired. Professionals such as MBBS, LLB etc, with minimum 5-year course of study after Class 12 will be considered as a postgraduate.

Professionals like Chartered Accountants, Architects, Company Secretaries, etc, who are registered with their respective professional bodies, shall be eligible to apply as ‘fellows’, if they have a minimum 3 years of post-registration work experience.

Graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA) with minimum 5 years full-time work experience.

Associate Fellow

Post-Graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA). Professionals such as MBBS, LLB etc, with minimum 5-year course of study after Class 12 will be considered as a postgraduate.

Graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA) with minimum one year full-time work experience is preferred.

Professionals like Chartered Accountants, Architects, Company Secretaries etc. who are registered with their respective professional bodies shall be eligible to apply for ‘associate fellows’, if they have minimum one year of post-registration work experience.

How to apply?

To apply for this fellowship, click here to fill the registration form.

Candidates will be required to enter their full name, email address and a password.

Enter the Captcha code correctly to proceed further.

Once you click on enter, your application form will be submitted and you will be assigned a registration number.

Keep this registration number handy for all future communication.

Only after registering on the portal will you have access to the application form.

The link to access the application form will be sent via email, so ensure that you mention your correct email id at the time of registering.

Important dates:

Application deadline – 9 August 2021

Announcement of first shortlist of candidates – 20 August 2021

Interviews – Last week of August

Announcement of final list – First week of September

Fellowship programme begins – October 2021

For any questions related to the fellowship programme or the application process, write to – cmulfdelhi2021@gmail.com.

