ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply For 8 Research Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1,77,500

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting walk-in interviews for eight new research vacancies available at the Institute of Remote Sensing.
Things to know:
- This recruitment has vacancies available for the following positions — junior research fellow and research scientist.
- Candidates who are eligible and selected for the junior research fellow vacancies will be paid Rs 31,000 per month.
- Candidates selected for research scientist vacancies will be placed on the pay scale of between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.
- Candidates applying for this position must be Indian citizens.
- The walk-in interviews will be conducted between 2 August to 6 August 2021.
Who can apply?
Junior Research Fellow (3 vacancies)
- MTech in Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ RS & GIS applications in Atmospheric Sciences is desirable.
- MSc in Physics / Mathematics / Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology or equivalent.
- Candidates should have studied Physics/ Mathematics as a subject at graduation level.
- Having a working knowledge of MATLAB/R with good programming skills in FORTRAN/ C/ CH/ Python is desirable.
- Working knowledge of the LINUX platform, atmospheric/meteorological data analysis and numerical weather prediction models is also preferred.
- BTech in Agriculture Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Sciences/ Remote Sensing and GIS or equivalent degrees are preferred.
- MSc in Hydrology/ Geology/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Physics/ Mathematics/ Geology/ Geography/ Geoinformatics or equivalent degrees preferred.
- Knowledge of hydrology, glaciology, optical/ microwave remote sensing data processing, field work in high altitude areas, geospatial data management, hydrological modelling & computer programming (Python/MATLAB) is desirable.
Research Scientist (5 vacancies)
- Candidates should have a degree in MSc, MSc (Tech), M Tech in geoinformatics, remote sensing and GIS, mathematics, applied mathematics, physics, applied physics, computer science, IT or equivalent degrees or BE or B Tech. in geoinformatics, computer science, IT or equivalent degrees.
- ME, M Tech. in agricultural engineering, civil engineering, and so on, are preferred.
Besides the above-mentioned qualifications, candidates also need to have eNET, IIRS-JET, GATE or equivalent qualification in any subject.
How to apply?
- Click here to access the application form.
- Interested candidates need to fill the interview application form and bring the printout on the date of the walk-in-interview along with their self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets and degrees.
- For more information, click here to access the official notification.
