ISRO Recruitment 2021: Apply For 8 Research Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1,77,500

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting walk-in interviews for eight new research vacancies available at the Institute of Remote Sensing.

Things to know:

This recruitment has vacancies available for the following positions — junior research fellow and research scientist.

Candidates who are eligible and selected for the junior research fellow vacancies will be paid Rs 31,000 per month.

Candidates selected for research scientist vacancies will be placed on the pay scale of between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

Candidates applying for this position must be Indian citizens.

The walk-in interviews will be conducted between 2 August to 6 August 2021.

Who can apply?

Junior Research Fellow (3 vacancies)

MTech in Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ RS & GIS applications in Atmospheric Sciences is desirable.

MSc in Physics / Mathematics / Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology or equivalent.

Candidates should have studied Physics/ Mathematics as a subject at graduation level.

Having a working knowledge of MATLAB/R with good programming skills in FORTRAN/ C/ CH/ Python is desirable.

Working knowledge of the LINUX platform, atmospheric/meteorological data analysis and numerical weather prediction models is also preferred.

BTech in Agriculture Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Sciences/ Remote Sensing and GIS or equivalent degrees are preferred.

MSc in Hydrology/ Geology/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Physics/ Mathematics/ Geology/ Geography/ Geoinformatics or equivalent degrees preferred.

Knowledge of hydrology, glaciology, optical/ microwave remote sensing data processing, field work in high altitude areas, geospatial data management, hydrological modelling & computer programming (Python/MATLAB) is desirable.

Research Scientist (5 vacancies)

Candidates should have a degree in MSc, MSc (Tech), M Tech in geoinformatics, remote sensing and GIS, mathematics, applied mathematics, physics, applied physics, computer science, IT or equivalent degrees or BE or B Tech. in geoinformatics, computer science, IT or equivalent degrees.

ME, M Tech. in agricultural engineering, civil engineering, and so on, are preferred.

Besides the above-mentioned qualifications, candidates also need to have eNET, IIRS-JET, GATE or equivalent qualification in any subject.

How to apply?

Click here to access the application form.

Interested candidates need to fill the interview application form and bring the printout on the date of the walk-in-interview along with their self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets and degrees.

For more information, click here to access the official notification.

