Find The Better India’s Next Head of Growth & Win a Gift Voucher Worth Rs 50,000

How would you like to win yourself Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 50,000?

The Better India, Asia’s largest positive news and stories platform, reaching over 200 million readers every month is looking to hire a Head of Growth for the digital platform. You, as a reader, have a very interesting role to play – we need your help in identifying this candidate and getting them on board.

Who should this person be?

A growth marketer with a proven track record of building kick-ass, bragworthy brands.

Someone who loves everything about the internet and understands social media-led growth like the back of their hands.

Someone who has the ability to connect with the audience and is able to live and breathe data.

Someone who is brimming with ideas and can help the brand grow better and bigger.

Who should apply?

Someone who has over eight years of experience in growth marketing within consumer focussed digital brands (media is a plus).

Someone who has a deep understanding and expertise in digital marketing, that is, in Ad words, GDN (Google Display Network), Facebook advertising, Instagram advertising, YouTube advertising, affiliate marketing, retargeting networks, web tracking and attribution.

Someone with a strong analytical mindset and belief in data driven decision making.

This will entail experience in working with and deciphering large data sets to make strategic decisions. One must have knowledge of emerging technologies across the digital space and passion to keep up with the latest trends in digital and performance marketing.

A passion to work in entrepreneurial set-ups, creating/ managing a business, comfortable in dealing with ambiguity and working in a constantly evolving business environment is certainly a much-needed criterion.

How to apply?

Click here to access the application form.

If shortlisted, you will be called for an interview with the leadership team.

If selected, you will be on a one week paid on-site trial.

Successful completion of one week will bring you one step closer to joining the team.

*INR 50,000 WORTH AMAZON VOUCHER UP FOR GRABS* 1/ Now that I have your attention, we’re looking for a Head of Growth @thebetterindia. And if you help us find him/her, the vouchers (and lots of gratitude) are yours.

Details in this 🧵👇🏽 — Dhimant Parekh (@dhimant) July 10, 2021

How to win the voucher?

If you think you have the right candidate for this role, write to The Better India’s founder Dhimant Parekh at d.parekh@thebetterindia.com with the subject line ‘Growth Head Referral‘.

Do remember to add the candidate in CC.

If the candidate you find fits the role and is hired, the Rs 50,000 Amazon voucher is yours.

