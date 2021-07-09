DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply For 68 Engineer Vacancies; Earn Up to Rs 70,000

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced recruitment for 68 vacancies for engineers. The candidates will be selected to work at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a centre of the DRDO which builds Airforce and Naval versions of Light Combat Aircrafts.

Things to know:

Applications are invited from engineers for the post of project engineers. There are 46 vacancies for candidates with two years of experience. There are 17 vacancies for candidates with four years of experience. There are five vacancies for candidates with eight years of experience. Candidates are expected to have a Bachelor’s degree in one of the following streams – metallurgy, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, computer science, mechatronics, among others. For each of these streams, there are different requirements that you can access in detail here. Only Indian nationals can apply for these vacancies and candidate selection will happen based on educational qualifications and experience. Selected candidates will go through an online interview and personal interview before being selected for the position. Candidates will be engaged in the post for three years, and it may be extended for another two years, depending on their performance. Selected candidates will be eligible for a monthly stipend varying between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000. Candidates can apply for more than one position but will have to submit separate application forms.

How to apply?

Before applying for the above positions, candidates are requested to read through the official notification.

Step 1: Visit the official website and register yourself.

Step 2: Fill in your application by entering the necessary information and uploading the required documents.

Note: This includes scanned copies of passport-sized photographs, mark sheets, degree certificates, income proof and caste certificates.

Step 3: Apply and make a note of the unique application number provided on the screen. This can be used for future reference to the application.

The registration link will be open between 8 July 2021 till 21 July 2021.

If you wish to know more, you can access the official advertisement here.