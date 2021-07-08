BPCL Opens 168 Apprentice Engineer Positions, Monthly Stipend Upto Rs 25,000

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is recruiting engineering graduates and diploma holders for 168 vacancies at its Kochi refinery. The positions are for a one-year apprenticeship training programme and selected candidates will be provided a monthly stipend.
Things to know
- Out of the 168 vacancies, 120 are for engineering graduates (graduate apprentice) and 48 are for diploma holders (technician apprentice).
- Those applying for the diploma position should have graduated during 2019, 2020 or 2021.
- For the graduate apprentice position, there are eight different categories with varying numbers of available positions. You can access that information here.
- For the technician apprentice position, there are four different categories with varying numbers of available positions.
- For both the positions, candidates should have completed a full-time course and graduated with 60% marks.
- Candidates who wish to apply must be within 18-27 years of age as of 1 August 2021.
- The duration of the position is one year. Those who have already undergone apprentice training are not eligible to apply.
- Those selected for a graduate apprentice position will be eligible for a stipend of Rs 25,000/month and those selected as technicians apprentices will receive Rs 18,000/month.
- The selection process involves the initial screening of applications, a written examination, and a final interview.
- The last date to submit your application is 25 July 2021.
How to apply
Step 1: Enroll yourself on the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal.
Step 2: Upon submitting your application, a unique enrollment number will be emailed to you.
Note: It will take up to one day to receive your number.
Step 3: Using that number, re-log in to the portal to access the BPCL application form.
Note: To access the application form, search under the ‘Establishment Request’ menu.
Step 4: Upload your resume and other necessary documents.
Step 5: Submit the application.
Before applying for the position, read through the official notification.