SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 6,100 Vacancies Open, Apply Here

India’s largest bank, State Bank of India is looking to fill 6,100 vacancies for apprentices. Those keen on applying can do so by applying online. All details about the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 can be accessed here.

Things to know:

The application forms were released on 6 July 2021.

Interested candidates can fill out the application form on or before 26 July 2021.

All application forms will have to be sent online only.

Each candidate is only allowed to submit one application form.

Multiple application forms might lead to rejection of the application.

Once the application form is filled and submitted, there is no scope of making any changes to it. So, ensure your personal details and contact details are mentioned correctly.

Candidates are required to upload a recent photograph in passport format.

Size of the file should be between 20 kb–50 kb.

Candidates must also submit a sample of their signature. This must be done on a white paper with black ink.

Size of the file should be between 10 kb and 20 kb.

Signature in capital letters will not be accepted.

Please note that without the photograph and signature the application form will be considered incomplete.

An application fee of Rs 300 needs to be paid by candidates belonging to the General category, EWS and OBC category.

Candidates who fall under the SC, PwD (persons with disabilities) and ST categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Important dates

Notification release date – 5 July 2021

Application form release date – 6 July 2021

Last date to fill out application form – 26 July 2021

Date of examination – August 2021

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for this position should have completed a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university or college.

Candidates born between 1 November 1992 and 31 October 2000, may apply for this position.

Click here to access the age relaxation norms.

Exam pattern:

The examination paper will consist of four sections with 25 questions in each.

The four sections are – General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, General or Financial Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude.

All the questions will be of MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) type.

The examination will be of 100 marks and each question will carry 1 mark.

The total duration of the examination will be one hour.

To fill out the application form, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)