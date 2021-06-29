Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course With Certificate For Students; Apply Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on Remote Sensing Technology for school students. Last day to apply is 20 July 2021.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from school students for a free online course. Through its centre, the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), it is offering a five-day course called ‘Usefulness of Remote Sensing and GIS for Environmental Studies’.

According to the official notification, the course aims at raising awareness among students on remote sensing technology and its use for the study of planet earth and its environment. Using satellite data and image processing can help students understand the intricacies of the environment.

Things to know:

  1. The course is open to Indian students studying in Class 10, 11 and 12.
  2. The five-day course will be held between 26 July – 30 July 2021.
  3. The lectures will be screened live on the IIRS YouTube channel.
  4. Every day there will be two online lectures of 45 minutes each. One will be held at 10 am the other at 12 pm.
  5. Participants can get their questions answered by raising questions in the chat box. This will be answered after a five-minute break post the lecture.
  6. Students also have to take a quiz every day based on the lectures.
  7. If a student misses the live session, they can access a recorded version uploaded to the IIRS Learning Management System (LMS) portal. This will be updated at 3 pm everyday.

You can read the official guidelines here.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website and read through the course brochure and guidelines.

Step 2: Register yourself as a student by entering the required information.

Step 3: Upload a photo of yourself in jpg or png format.

Step 4: Once you submit your application you will receive login credentials on the email address provided. This can be used to access the LMS portal.

The last day to apply is 20 July 2021.

Once you have completed the five-day course, you will need to provide your feedback and then collect the certificate before 5 August 2021.

