Students Can Now Intern With the UN & Work From Home; All Details Here

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) is inviting applications from graduate students specialising in a field related to the work of the United Nations and UNCCD.

Established in 1994, UNCCD is the sole legally binding international agreement linking the environment and development to sustainable land management. The Convention addresses specifically the arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid areas, known as the drylands, where some of the most vulnerable ecosystems and people can be found.

Things to know:

These internships are intended to promote a better understanding of international problems and give an insight into the work of the United Nations.

The interns will be providing various departments with their able assistance specialising in a field related to their own work.

The minimum duration of the internship is two months and maximum is six months.

Students keen on applying for this position need to do so on or before 15 July 2021.

Students applying for this internship must be fluent in written and spoken English.

Having a working knowledge of any one or more of the official United Nations languages–such as Arabic, Chinese, Spanish or Russian–will add weight to the application.

While the internship is based out of Bonn in Germany, students can work out of their own home country.

What does the internship entail?

The interns will work under the direct supervision of the public information associate.

Interns are required to assist in the management of online communications products and activities.

They also have to research, produce and manage the various social media handles across platforms.

Work on better reach for the posts made online by creating infographics and other such newer content formats is also expected.

Internship checklist:

Students must send in a cover letter.

Attach Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Fill out the UNCCD application form.

All application related documents should be sent via email to staffing@unccd.int.

Click here to access the application form.

Feature image: UNCCD website

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)