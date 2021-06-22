Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
Graduates, Postgraduates Can Apply For Lok Sabha Internship 2021; Rs 25,000 Stipend

Graduates, Postgraduates Can Apply For Lok Sabha Internship 2021; Rs 25,000 Stipend

Lok Sabha internship 2021 will give preference to candidates who have experience in research, counselling, management, marketing, computers and related fields.

Promotion
Ad Banner

The Lok Sabha has advertised for an internship which is open for graduates and postgraduate students between the ages of 18 to 25.

Things to know:

  • This internship is open for Indian citizens only.
  • This internship aims at engaging exceptional Indian citizens for a period between one to 11 months.
  • The interns will be paid an amount of Rs 25,000 per month during the internship period.
  • Those candidates who are selected for the internship will be engaged at the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).
  • Candidates who have experience in research, counselling, management, marketing, computers and related fields will be given preference.
  • Candidates who are pursuing professional courses and have passed the first year of their 4 or 5 years professional course, may also apply for the internship programme.

How to apply?

Lok Sabha
Apply now!
  • Interested candidates will have to submit their application in the given format on the email ID pride.internship@sansad.nic.in or send a hard copy to PRIDE, Room No. G-083, Ground Floor, PLB, New Delhi, with all the relevant documents.
  • This must be sent in on or before 25 June 2021.
  • Candidates are also required to submit a Statement of Purpose in about 200 words along with the application.
  • Candidates can click here to access the official notification and find more details.
  • Selected candidates will be intimated via email.
  • Candidates are required to fill out their personal details, academic qualifications, languages known, details of any published articles and their proficiency in computer science.
  • Click here to access the application form.

Internship details:

  • Develop Parliament-related apps for increasing the interface of Members of Parliament and their different data and work.
  • Provide high-quality research and prepare analysis briefs of different legislations.
  • Track important developments in important sectors and prepare notes to be used by Members of Parliament.
  • Write thematic briefs on important policy issues.
  • Preparing course material for fixed programs of PRIDE, giving logistic support to PRIDE, data analysis and updation of data for future use, analysing best practices in different areas and preparing briefs.

For mo0re details, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.