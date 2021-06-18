Lost a Leg, Won Hearts at India’s Got Talent, Shed 20 Kgs: This Dancer is Total Star

DDressed in a bright pink top and a short green ghagra(skirt), Subhreet Kaur Ghumman set the stage of India’s Got Talent (IGT) on fire in 2014. A resident of Chandigarh, Subhreet performed on ‘Chikni Chameli’ (Agneepath, 2012) on one leg and stunned everyone including the judges. She received a standing ovation and a green signal to move to the next round.

Her broad smile, terrific dance moves and spirit to live her life on her own terms won all our hearts. She was the runner-up that season which changed her life. She became a dancing sensation and went on to participate in other reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Asia’s Got Talent.

Seven years after appearing on national television for the first time, Subhreet recently recreated her famous audition performance, which has garnered more than four million views on Facebook.

Behind Subhreet’s ‘overnight’ success lies years of struggle, dejection and stigma that she overcame with her strong willpower and her mother’s unconditional support.

Dancing on one leg

Subhreet lost her left leg due to a bike accident in 2009. She was on her way home from college when the vehicle skid. The next thing she saw was the frightful sight of several ants chewing on her skin. To prevent the infection from spreading, the doctors had to amputate her leg.

Subhreet decided to pursue her childhood dream of dancing after the accident.

“I have loved dancing since childhood. But it was only after the accident that I realised I should do what I love now that I have got another chance at life,” she tells The Better India.

A year after the accident, Subhreet joined a gym to improve her muscle strength and stamina. “I first learnt to stand and balance myself on one leg and then joined the gym. By 2012, I could dance on one leg,” she added. Once she was confident of dancing with one leg, Subhreet joined an academy in Chandigarh for a dance course.

In 2014, life took a pleasant turn with IGT and the accolades that came along with the show but her share of struggles was not over yet.

Subhreet faced several problems in the last couple of years, including going through a divorce and gaining weight. But she has braved it all.

In 2019, she shared her inspiring weight loss journey on social media. She shed nearly 20 kilos with the right diet and routine exercises and she even got off her antidepressant medication.

“I gained a lot of weight after my emotional crisis. I was 164 pounds when I decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Surprisingly, my weight loss journey was more thrilling than gruelling. My best friend-cum-gym trainer, Jazmin, helped me get back in shape. I shed nearly 20 kilos due to a combination of gymming, dancing and eating right,” she says.

Subhreet is grateful that social media has helped her spread positive vibes and encourage others who believe that disability is a hindrance to achieving goals. By showing her stunning dance moves and participating in dance shows, she is ‘normalising’ all body types in the entertainment world. She only hopes people would now stop stigmatising the disabled.

She now hopes to perform on the stage of America’s Got Talent and inspire people around the world.

