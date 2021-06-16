Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
Doctor, Mother & Top Cop: How IPS Amrita Duhan Juggled It All to Become a Role Model

Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Amrita Duhan’s journey has become an inspiration for hundreds of UPSC aspirants trying to juggle personal and professional lives while preparing, especially women.

In 2017, when Dr Amrita Duhan, the only woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in her cadre, bagged three trophies at the police academy, she became a role model for women across the country. Throughout her life, she has overcome hurdles to achieve her dreams and today she dons a number of hats from doctor and mother to police officer.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Amrita completed her MBBS and then went on to do her MD in Pathology. Later, she began working as an assistant professor at BPS Medical College for Women. During this time, she got married and had a son named Samar.

Her stable career path and settled family life didn’t stop her from dreaming bigger.

When her younger brother got selected for the IPS she was inspired to take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exams (CSE). She began preparing for the exams on weekdays and reserved her weekends for her son. In 2016, her dedication and sacrifice paid off and she cracked the exams on her first attempt without any coaching.

When Amrita started her training at the National Police Academy, she was 33 and was not used to physical activity. She trained overtime, and despite sustaining injuries, she was selected as the best outdoor probationer and the best all-round probationer at the end of the training period.

Currently, she is posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and continues to be an inspiration to us all.

Watch this video to see the inspiring journey of IPS officer Dr Amrita Duhan.

 

