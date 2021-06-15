Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
ISRO Offers 2 New Online Courses with Certificates For Free: Apply Here
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering Geographical Information System and Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies to students and professionals.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering two new free online courses for students and professionals.

Things to know:

  • Upon completion of the courses, candidates will receive a certificate.
  • However, candidates are required to maintain 70 per cent attendance to be eligible for the certificate.
  • These courses are open to students and professionals.
  • Applications are now being accepted for both these courses online.
  • You can click here to access the application form.
  •  The two available courses are on Geographic Information System (GIS) Technology and Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies.
  • All the lectures will be uploaded on the YouTube channel and can be accessed by the participants.
  • Participants with a basic understanding of Remote Sensing and GIS will benefit from this course.

Important dates and course details:

GIS Technology

  • This course will be conducted from 21 June to 2 July 2021.
  • Candidates who enrol for this course will learn the following:
    1. Introduction to client-server systems, Internet and Web GIS technology
    2. Introduction to HTML and Javascript
    3. Introduction of Database Management System including SQL Queries and Data visualisation including PostgreSQL and POSTGIS, Spatial SQL and Geo-visualisation QGIS and Web
    4. OGC We Services and Data publishing using Geoserver
    5. Hand-on Experiment on GeoserverSLD, WMS, WFS, WCS and other Geo-web services
    6. Web Mapping APIs: OpenLayers and Leaflet
    7. Development of Web GIS applications using Mashup architecture
    8. Web GIS applications for Governance
  • Click here to access the schedule of this course.

Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies

  • This course will be conducted from 21 June to 25 June 2021.
  • Candidates who enrol for this course will learn the following:
    1. Role of EO in carbon cycle assessment: Status, challenges and issues
    2. Measuring ecosystem carbon exchange: Observational network, Instrumentation and advanced sensors
    3. Up-scaling and modelling of carbon fluxes: Remote sensing and process-based modelling
    4. Earth observation and its role in vegetation carbon pool assessment
    5. Earth observation and its role in soil organic carbon (SOC) assessment
  • Click here to access the schedule for this course.

How to apply?

  • Candidates must fill out the form with the following details:
    1. Full name as per the Class 10 certificate
    2. Email address
    3. Personal details
    4. Educational details
  • Candidates can preview the form and check details before submission.
  • For any queries, email: dlp@iirs.gov.in.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

