IIT Madras Offers AI & Data Science Fellowship, Monthly Stipend Up To Rs 60,000

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for up to a two-year research fellowship in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

Things to know:

Graduate and post-graduate students under the age of 27 years can apply for this fellowship.

This is a two-year research fellowship in AI and data science.

This fellowship is called ‘Post Baccalaureate Fellowship’, and will be offered through the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

A stipend of Rs 60,000 per month will be paid to candidates who are selected for this fellowship.

To apply for this fellowship, candidates need to fill out a form. Click here to access the form.

The application form needs to be submitted on or before 30 June 2021.

At the time of submitting the application form, candidates are also required to write a brief statement of purpose expressing their goal and motivation in working at RBCDSAI, IIT Madras.

Candidates will also be required to choose three RBCDSAI faculty members with whom they wish to collaborate and work.

Details to be filled in the application form:

Name, email address

Details of educational degree completed

Year of graduation, name of University

Rank within the department as well as the Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA)

Statement of purpose

You are also required to mention the research areas you wish to work on.

Advantages of this fellowship:

Fellows will get a chance to be published in prestigious journals and also present at top conferences.

Candidates participating in this programme will also have the opportunity to meet with leading scientists and attend various seminars.

Many candidates also have the opportunity to work for major companies in the field of AI and Data Science.

For any additional queries, you may call on +91-44-22578980 or send an email to contact@rbcdsai.org.

Promotion

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)