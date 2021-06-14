Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
IIT Madras Offers AI & Data Science Fellowship, Monthly Stipend Up To Rs 60,000

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications from graduates and post-graduates for an up to two-year research fellowship in artificial intelligence and data science.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for up to a two-year research fellowship in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

Things to know:

  • Graduate and post-graduate students under the age of 27 years can apply for this fellowship.
  • This is a two-year research fellowship in AI and data science.
  • This fellowship is called ‘Post Baccalaureate Fellowship’, and will be offered through the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
  • A stipend of Rs 60,000 per month will be paid to candidates who are selected for this fellowship.
  • To apply for this fellowship, candidates need to fill out a form. Click here to access the form.
  • The application form needs to be submitted on or before 30 June 2021.
  • At the time of submitting the application form, candidates are also required to write a brief statement of purpose expressing their goal and motivation in working at RBCDSAI, IIT Madras.
  • Candidates will also be required to choose three RBCDSAI faculty members with whom they wish to collaborate and work.

Details to be filled in the application form:

IIT Madras
Representational image.
  • Name, email address
  • Details of educational degree completed
  • Year of graduation, name of University
  • Rank within the department as well as the Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA)
  • Statement of purpose
  •  You are also required to mention the research areas you wish to work on.

Advantages of this fellowship:

  • Fellows will get a chance to be published in prestigious journals and also present at top conferences.
  • Candidates participating in this programme will also have the opportunity to meet with leading scientists and attend various seminars.
  • Many candidates also have the opportunity to work for major companies in the field of AI and Data Science.

For any additional queries, you may call on +91-44-22578980 or send an email to contact@rbcdsai.org.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

