UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 129 Vacancies For Graduates, Post-Graduates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 129 posts in various departments.
Things to know:
· Online applications for these posts began on 4 June 2021.
· Candidates will be selected to these posts on the basis of how they fare in an online examination.
· A total of 129 vacancies will be filled.
· Candidates are required to upload a photograph, the size of which should not be more than 50 MB.
· Candidates applying for the various positions must have a working knowledge of Hindi.
· Application forms submitted with incomplete details, no photograph or signature, will be summarily rejected.
Vacancies available
- Horticulture and Food Processing Department
- Training Division State Planning Institute
- Economics and Statistics Division
- Social Welfare Department
- Medical Education Department
- Medical and Health Services
- Town and Country Planning Department
- Directorate of National Cadet Corps and Uttar Pradesh.
Important dates of recruitment
- Online application forms were released on 4 June 2021.
- The last date for registration is 1 July 2021.
- Candidates will have to complete the form and submit it by 5 July 2021.
- The date on which the examination will be held has not been announced yet.
Required qualification and age limit
- Those candidates who have completed their graduation, post-graduation and diploma in relevant fields are eligible to apply.
- Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years can apply for these posts.
- For further information, click here to access the notification.
Application fee
- General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105.
- The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category is Rs 65.
- Candidates with disabilities will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.
To apply for the various vacancies, candidates must visit the official website here.
