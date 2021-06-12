Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 129 Vacancies For Graduates, Post-Graduates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Recruitment 2021 invites applications for various departments. Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 129 posts in various departments.

Things to know:

· Online applications for these posts began on 4 June 2021.
· Candidates will be selected to these posts on the basis of how they fare in an online examination.
· A total of 129 vacancies will be filled.
· Candidates are required to upload a photograph, the size of which should not be more than 50 MB.
· Candidates applying for the various positions must have a working knowledge of Hindi.
· Application forms submitted with incomplete details, no photograph or signature, will be summarily rejected.

Vacancies available

UPPSC
Representational image
  • Horticulture and Food Processing Department
  • Training Division State Planning Institute
  • Economics and Statistics Division
  • Social Welfare Department
  • Medical Education Department
  • Medical and Health Services
  • Town and Country Planning Department
  • Directorate of National Cadet Corps and Uttar Pradesh.

Important dates of recruitment

  • Online application forms were released on 4 June 2021.
  • The last date for registration is 1 July 2021.
  • Candidates will have to complete the form and submit it by 5 July 2021.
  • The date on which the examination will be held has not been announced yet.

Required qualification and age limit

  • Those candidates who have completed their graduation, post-graduation and diploma in relevant fields are eligible to apply.
  • Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years can apply for these posts.
  • For further information, click here to access the notification.

Application fee

  • General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105.
  • The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category is Rs 65.
  • Candidates with disabilities will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

To apply for the various vacancies, candidates must visit the official website here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

