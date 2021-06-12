UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 129 Vacancies For Graduates, Post-Graduates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 129 posts in various departments.

Things to know:

· Online applications for these posts began on 4 June 2021.

· Candidates will be selected to these posts on the basis of how they fare in an online examination.

· A total of 129 vacancies will be filled.

· Candidates are required to upload a photograph, the size of which should not be more than 50 MB.

· Candidates applying for the various positions must have a working knowledge of Hindi.

· Application forms submitted with incomplete details, no photograph or signature, will be summarily rejected.

Vacancies available

Horticulture and Food Processing Department

Training Division State Planning Institute

Economics and Statistics Division

Social Welfare Department

Medical Education Department

Medical and Health Services

Town and Country Planning Department

Directorate of National Cadet Corps and Uttar Pradesh.

Important dates of recruitment

Online application forms were released on 4 June 2021.

The last date for registration is 1 July 2021.

Candidates will have to complete the form and submit it by 5 July 2021.

The date on which the examination will be held has not been announced yet.

Required qualification and age limit

Those candidates who have completed their graduation, post-graduation and diploma in relevant fields are eligible to apply.

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years can apply for these posts.

For further information, click here to access the notification.

Application fee

General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105.

The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category is Rs 65.

Candidates with disabilities will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

To apply for the various vacancies, candidates must visit the official website here.

Promotion

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)