NMDC Recruitment 2021: 89 Vacancies with a Salary of up to Rs 90,000/Month

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) announces vacancies for the following positions.

National Mineral Development Corporation Pvt Ltd (NMDC) is organising a recruitment drive.

Candidates can apply for the following positions:

  • Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) – 2
  • Liasoning Officer – 2
  • Mining Engineer – 12
  • Surveyor – 2
  • Overman – 33
  • Mine Sirdar – 38

Things to know:

  • Candidates can apply only via the official website.
  • Candidates must apply on or before 22 June 2021.
  • There are a total of 89 vacancies.
  • Candidates will get paid as per the position applied for. A salary of up to Rs 90,000 is being offered.
  • Based on individual performance, the same can be increased by 10 per cent every year.
  • Eligible candidates will have to appear for a written test and a supervisory skill test for the supervisory posts.
  • The mode of selection for eligible candidates for the post of Non-Executive will be via a written and a skill test.
  • Candidates must be citizens of India.
  • Candidates should be below 65 years of age.
  • The contract period will be up to three years, initially, or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.
  • While applying for a position, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility and other criteria mentioned in the notification.

How to register?

  • Candidates are required to click here to log on to the official website.
  • Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button to first register yourself.
  • A registration number will be sent to you via SMS/E-mail.
  • Ensure that you give your correct contact details. Also, check your spam box for the emails.
  • Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ button to complete your form submission.
  • Ensure that all relevant certificates and documents are uploaded.
  • The relevant experience details must be filled and uploaded carefully.

If you have any further query, you can reach out on the helpline number — 9674524077. The helpline is available between 10 am and 6 pm on all working days.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

