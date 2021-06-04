NMDC Recruitment 2021: 89 Vacancies with a Salary of up to Rs 90,000/Month

National Mineral Development Corporation Pvt Ltd (NMDC) is organising a recruitment drive.
Candidates can apply for the following positions:
- Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) – 2
- Liasoning Officer – 2
- Mining Engineer – 12
- Surveyor – 2
- Overman – 33
- Mine Sirdar – 38
Things to know:
- Candidates can apply only via the official website.
- Candidates must apply on or before 22 June 2021.
- There are a total of 89 vacancies.
- Candidates will get paid as per the position applied for. A salary of up to Rs 90,000 is being offered.
- Based on individual performance, the same can be increased by 10 per cent every year.
- Eligible candidates will have to appear for a written test and a supervisory skill test for the supervisory posts.
- The mode of selection for eligible candidates for the post of Non-Executive will be via a written and a skill test.
- Candidates must be citizens of India.
- Candidates should be below 65 years of age.
- The contract period will be up to three years, initially, or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.
- While applying for a position, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility and other criteria mentioned in the notification.
How to register?
- Candidates are required to click here to log on to the official website.
- Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button to first register yourself.
- A registration number will be sent to you via SMS/E-mail.
- Ensure that you give your correct contact details. Also, check your spam box for the emails.
- Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ button to complete your form submission.
- Ensure that all relevant certificates and documents are uploaded.
- The relevant experience details must be filled and uploaded carefully.
If you have any further query, you can reach out on the helpline number — 9674524077. The helpline is available between 10 am and 6 pm on all working days.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)