NFL Recruitment 2021: 23 Vacant Positions With Salary up to Rs 2.2 Lakh Monthly

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is inviting applications from experienced professionals in material and finance disciplines for its recruitment drive.

There are 23 vacancies out of which two vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager (Finance & Accounts), seven vacancies are for the post of Accounts Officer, four vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Materials) and 10 vacancies are for the post of Materials Officer.

Things to know:

If eligible to apply for the position, candidates are required to send in their application, in the prescribed format, to: Chief Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201301.

Candidates must ensure that the application form reaches the above-mentioned address on or before 25 June 2021.

Candidates sending in their application forms from Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep can do so on or before 2 July 2021.

Depending on the position being applied for, candidates are required to submit the application fee through demand draft in favour of National Fertilizer Limited.

To access the notification and check for eligibility criteria, click here.

In case the candidate does not receive any communication within 90 days from the date of publication of this advertisement, it may be presumed that he/she has not been shortlisted for the selection process.

Age criteria

The minimum age limit for the post of Senior Manager (Finance & Accounts) is 45.

The age limit for Accounts Officer and Materials Officer is 30.

The age limit for the post of Assistant Manager (Materials) is 40.

Application form

To access the application form, click here.

Candidates are required to fill out the application form only in blue ink and in upper case alphabets.

Candidates are required to fill out their personal, educational and previous work experience too.

Candidates also need to affix a passport-sized photograph on the application form.

Salary details

Senior Manager – Rs 80,000-2,20,000/-

Accounts Officer – Rs 40,000-1,40,000/-

Assistant Manager – Rs 50,000-1,60,000/-

Materials Officer – Rs 40,000-1,40,000/-

Promotion

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)