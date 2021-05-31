Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 3,600 Apprentice Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment cell has issued a notification to fill 3,600 apprentice vacancies in the Western Railway.
Things to know:
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 24 June 2021.
- Ensure that you submit your application online by or before 5 pm.
- To do so, candidates can log in here and apply. Please note that only online applications will be accepted.
- Candidates will not have to go through any examination for the recruitment process, this is a direct recruitment opportunity.
- Candidates will be selected on merit — based on their performance in their Class 10 examination or the ITI (Industrial Training Institute) exam scores.
- In case two candidates have secured the same score, the candidate who is older will be selected for the position.
- It is mandatory for the candidates to be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age when applying for the position.
- For Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidates, there is an age relaxation, wherein candidates can be up to 27 years of age.
- Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates can be up to 29 years of age when applying.
- Selected candidates are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.
- During the training period, candidates will be paid a fixed stipend as well.
How to apply?
- Log in to the official website here.
- Click on the link related to the application form.
- The form will open in a new tab. Fill in all your required details carefully and hit submit.
- Pay the fee according to your category through an online payment method. Once the payment is done your form will be submitted.
Documents that need to be uploaded
- Class 10 marksheet
- Date of Birth proof
- Consolidated ITI marksheet
- Copy of your recent photograph (not later than 3 months) (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm)
- Scanned copy of your signature.
Invalid application:
The application will be considered invalid, and may also be rejected, under the following circumstances:
- Application is uploaded without scanned signature.
- Application is uploaded without a scanned photograph.
- The photograph uploaded is blurry or has the candidate wearing a wig, cap or anything else that obstructs the features.
- Application is uploaded without any mention of proof of age.
- Application without the payment of fee is liable to be rejected.
For further details, click here to access the notification.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)