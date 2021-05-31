Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 3,600 Apprentice Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment cell has issued a notification to fill 3,600 apprentice vacancies in the Western Railway.

Things to know:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 24 June 2021.

Ensure that you submit your application online by or before 5 pm.

To do so, candidates can log in here and apply. Please note that only online applications will be accepted.

Candidates will not have to go through any examination for the recruitment process, this is a direct recruitment opportunity.

Candidates will be selected on merit — based on their performance in their Class 10 examination or the ITI (Industrial Training Institute) exam scores.

In case two candidates have secured the same score, the candidate who is older will be selected for the position.

It is mandatory for the candidates to be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age when applying for the position.

For Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidates, there is an age relaxation, wherein candidates can be up to 27 years of age.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates can be up to 29 years of age when applying.

Selected candidates are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.

During the training period, candidates will be paid a fixed stipend as well.

How to apply?

Log in to the official website here.

Click on the link related to the application form.

The form will open in a new tab. Fill in all your required details carefully and hit submit.

Pay the fee according to your category through an online payment method. Once the payment is done your form will be submitted.

Documents that need to be uploaded

Class 10 marksheet

Date of Birth proof

Consolidated ITI marksheet

Copy of your recent photograph (not later than 3 months) (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm)

Scanned copy of your signature.

Invalid application:

The application will be considered invalid, and may also be rejected, under the following circumstances:

Application is uploaded without scanned signature.

Application is uploaded without a scanned photograph.

The photograph uploaded is blurry or has the candidate wearing a wig, cap or anything else that obstructs the features.

Application is uploaded without any mention of proof of age.

Application without the payment of fee is liable to be rejected.

For further details, click here to access the notification.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)