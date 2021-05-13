BEL Recruitment 2021: 30 Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 31,000

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) is recruiting for 30 engineering vacancies.
Things to know
- This recruitment drive is underway at the Bharat Electronics Limited’s Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex.
- There are 30 new vacancies for the positions of trainee engineers.
- The following is the vacancy break-up:
1. General category – 12
2. Other Backward Caste – 8
3. Scheduled Caste (SC) – 4
4. Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 3
5. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 3.
- While the initial posting is in BEL, Bangalore, candidates should be willing to travel extensively throughout India for all field level activities.
- The field activities are located pan India, including North East India and Jammu and Kashmir.
- Selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis.
- Candidates selected will be paid a salary of Rs 25,000 initially and Rs 31,000 in the third year.
- Candidates applying from this position should not be over 25 years of age as on 1 April 2021.
- Application forms have been made available online from 12 May 2021.
- Candidates need to fill out the application form on or before 21 May 2021.
Who can apply?
- Candidates pursuing their BE or BTech degree and currently in their fourth year can apply.
- Candidates with the following degree qualifications can apply: Electronics, electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication or telecommunication engineering.
- Candidates should have obtained the degree in first class by General, OBC and EWS candidates and pass class by SC, ST and PWD candidates.
- Additional qualifications include:
a. Ethernet communication 10Mbps to 10Gpbs, LAN & WAN Concepts
b. Ethernet Layers (TCP/IP), IPv4, IPv6
c. Switching equipments like Routers, Switches, Hubs, etc
d. Ethernet & Optical Test Instruments
e. TDM, PDH(E1-E4), SDH(STM-1to STM-64) Communication
f. Voltage regulators, Inverters, Batteries used in communication equipments
g. EMI/EMC standards and testing methodologies.
How to apply?
- Candidates who wish to apply for the position, can click here to access the official notification.
- Click here to access the application form online.
- Candidates must fill out the application form on or before 21 May 2021.
- There is an online application fee of Rs 200 that needs to be paid through State Bank Collect.
For additional queries, please write to hrmilcom@bel.co.in or call on 080-22195466.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)