BEL Recruitment 2021: 30 Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 31,000

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2021: 30 new engineering vacancies have been announced. Check eligibility criteria to apply.

Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) is recruiting for 30 engineering vacancies.

Things to know

  • This recruitment drive is underway at the Bharat Electronics Limited’s Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex.
  • There are 30 new vacancies for the positions of trainee engineers.
  • The following is the vacancy break-up:
    1. General category – 12
    2. Other Backward Caste – 8
    3. Scheduled Caste (SC) – 4
    4. Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 3
    5. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 3.
  • While the initial posting is in BEL, Bangalore, candidates should be willing to travel extensively throughout India for all field level activities.
  • The field activities are located pan India, including North East India and Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Selected candidates will be engaged on a contract basis.
  • Candidates selected will be paid a salary of Rs 25,000 initially and Rs 31,000 in the third year.
  • Candidates applying from this position should not be over 25 years of age as on 1 April 2021.
  • Application forms have been made available online from 12 May 2021.
  • Candidates need to fill out the application form on or before 21 May 2021.

Who can apply?

BEL Recruitment
Representational image.
  • Candidates pursuing their BE or BTech degree and currently in their fourth year can apply.
  • Candidates with the following degree qualifications can apply: Electronics, electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication or telecommunication engineering.
  • Candidates should have obtained the degree in first class by General, OBC and EWS candidates and pass class by SC, ST and PWD candidates.
  • Additional qualifications include:
    a. Ethernet communication 10Mbps to 10Gpbs, LAN & WAN Concepts
    b. Ethernet Layers (TCP/IP), IPv4, IPv6
    c. Switching equipments like Routers, Switches, Hubs, etc
    d. Ethernet & Optical Test Instruments
    e. TDM, PDH(E1-E4), SDH(STM-1to STM-64) Communication
    f. Voltage regulators, Inverters, Batteries used in communication equipments
    g. EMI/EMC standards and testing methodologies.

How to apply?

  • Candidates who wish to apply for the position, can click here to access the official notification.
  • Click here to access the application form online.
  • Candidates must fill out the application form on or before 21 May 2021.
  • There is an online application fee of Rs 200 that needs to be paid through State Bank Collect.

For additional queries, please write to hrmilcom@bel.co.in or call on 080-22195466.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

