NHAI Recruitment 2021: 41 Vacancies For Civil Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 39,100

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a recruitment drive for civil engineers. There are currently 41 vacancies.
Things to know:
- These 41 vacancies are for civil engineers.
- Those who are eligible may submit their application form online.
- The posts available are that of Deputy Manager.
- The selected candidates will be paid a salary of upto Rs 39,100.
- Those candidates applying are required to have a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university or institute along with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2021 in civil engineering discipline.
- The candidates applying for the positions should not be over the age of 30.
- Students who are in the final year of their civil engineering course are also eligible to apply.
- It is important for candidates to fill in their correct and active email address in the online application as all correspondence will be made by the NHAI through email.
- To access the official notification, click here.
How to apply for the NHAI position?
- Candidates can click here to access the application form.
- Candidates must do so on or before 28 May 2021.
- The following documents need to be uploaded:
1. Photograph
2. Signature
3. Proof of birth (birth certificate or class 10 certificate)
4. Civil Engineering degree certificate
5. GATE Score card
Do note: All documents will have to be uploaded in jpg, jpeg or png or gif format in less than 1MB size.
