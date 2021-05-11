NHAI Recruitment 2021: 41 Vacancies For Civil Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 39,100

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a recruitment drive for civil engineers. There are currently 41 vacancies.

Things to know:

These 41 vacancies are for civil engineers.

Those who are eligible may submit their application form online.

The posts available are that of Deputy Manager.

The selected candidates will be paid a salary of upto Rs 39,100.

Those candidates applying are required to have a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university or institute along with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2021 in civil engineering discipline.

The candidates applying for the positions should not be over the age of 30.

Students who are in the final year of their civil engineering course are also eligible to apply.

It is important for candidates to fill in their correct and active email address in the online application as all correspondence will be made by the NHAI through email.

To access the official notification, click here.

How to apply for the NHAI position?

Candidates can click here to access the application form.

Candidates must do so on or before 28 May 2021.

The following documents need to be uploaded:

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Proof of birth (birth certificate or class 10 certificate)

4. Civil Engineering degree certificate

5. GATE Score card

Do note: All documents will have to be uploaded in jpg, jpeg or png or gif format in less than 1MB size.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)