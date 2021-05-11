Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
NHAI Recruitment 2021: 41 Vacancies For Civil Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 39,100
The NHAI is adopting a slew of measures, across toll-booths.Representative image only. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

National Highways Authority India (NHAI) Recruitment 2021: The 41 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager have the following eligibility criteria.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a recruitment drive for civil engineers. There are currently 41 vacancies.

Things to know:

  • These 41 vacancies are for civil engineers.
  • Those who are eligible may submit their application form online.
  • The posts available are that of Deputy Manager.
  • The selected candidates will be paid a salary of upto Rs 39,100.
  • Those candidates applying are required to have a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university or institute along with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2021 in civil engineering discipline.
  • The candidates applying for the positions should not be over the age of 30.
  • Students who are in the final year of their civil engineering course are also eligible to apply.
  • It is important for candidates to fill in their correct and active email address in the online application as all correspondence will be made by the NHAI through email.
  • To access the official notification, click here.

How to apply for the NHAI position?

  • Candidates can click here to access the application form.
  • Candidates must do so on or before 28 May 2021.
  • The following documents need to be uploaded:
    1. Photograph
    2. Signature
    3. Proof of birth (birth certificate or class 10 certificate)
    4. Civil Engineering degree certificate
    5. GATE Score card

Do note: All documents will have to be uploaded in jpg, jpeg or png or gif format in less than 1MB size.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

