ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course On Space Tech With Certificate, Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for teachers, which can be completed in five days. The course being offered is based on space technology.
Things to know
- The course is titled ‘Space Technology and Applications’.
- It will be conducted online from 31 May 2021 until 4 June 2021.
- If interested in enrolling for the online course, you can apply from 5 May 2021 onwards.
- Since the number of seats is limited, registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis.
- The course is aimed at raising awareness amongst teachers on the use of space technology and its various applications.
- The course is best suited for teachers handling Classes IX and above.
- Those teaching any educational board can enrol for this course.
- This course will be beneficial for those who teach Science, Mathematics or Geography.
- Participants who manage to keep up with 70 per cent attendance will also be awarded a certificate upon completion of the course.
- To look at the tentative schedule, click here.
- Click here to register for the course and access the application form.
What will you learn?
- Space technology and the Indian space programme.
- Satellite communication and navigation technology and its applications.
- Satellite meteorology and weather applications.
- Planetary science.
- Astronomy and space science.
- Satellite-based earth observations and remote sensing technology.
- Remote sensing applications in governance.
What you will require for this ISRO course?
Device- Desktop Computer/Laptop/Mobile
Operating System- Windows, Macintosh, Linux, Android or IoS
Web browser- Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge or Safari
Internet speed- 2 Mbps or 3G and above connectivity
URL for course reception- https://eclass.iirs.gov.in
Contact details
In case of any queries, please reach out to the IIRS Distance Learning Centre Indian Institute of Remote Sensing at the following address:
ISRO Dehradun Email- dlp@iirs.gov.in
Contact number – +91-135-2524130 to reach the IIRS Distance Learning Center, +91- 135-252-4354 to reach the office and +91-135-252-4120 for any web support.
