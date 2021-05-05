ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course On Space Tech With Certificate, Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for teachers, which can be completed in five days. The course being offered is based on space technology.

Things to know

The course is titled ‘Space Technology and Applications’.

It will be conducted online from 31 May 2021 until 4 June 2021.

If interested in enrolling for the online course, you can apply from 5 May 2021 onwards.

Since the number of seats is limited, registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis.

The course is aimed at raising awareness amongst teachers on the use of space technology and its various applications.

The course is best suited for teachers handling Classes IX and above.

Those teaching any educational board can enrol for this course.

This course will be beneficial for those who teach Science, Mathematics or Geography.

Participants who manage to keep up with 70 per cent attendance will also be awarded a certificate upon completion of the course.

To look at the tentative schedule, click here.

Click here to register for the course and access the application form.

What will you learn?

Space technology and the Indian space programme.

Satellite communication and navigation technology and its applications.

Satellite meteorology and weather applications.

Planetary science.

Astronomy and space science.

Satellite-based earth observations and remote sensing technology.

Remote sensing applications in governance.

What you will require for this ISRO course?

Device- Desktop Computer/Laptop/Mobile

Operating System- Windows, Macintosh, Linux, Android or IoS

Web browser- Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge or Safari

Internet speed- 2 Mbps or 3G and above connectivity

URL for course reception- https://eclass.iirs.gov.in

Contact details

In case of any queries, please reach out to the IIRS Distance Learning Centre Indian Institute of Remote Sensing at the following address:

ISRO Dehradun Email- dlp@iirs.gov.in

Contact number – +91-135-2524130 to reach the IIRS Distance Learning Center, +91- 135-252-4354 to reach the office and +91-135-252-4120 for any web support.

