Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course On Space Tech With Certificate, Apply Now

ISRO Offers 5-Day Free Online Course On Space Tech With Certificate, Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for teachers on space technology, to be held from 31 May to 4 June. Here’s what you need to know about the requirements, eligibility criteria, and insight into what you’ll learn.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for teachers, which can be completed in five days. The course being offered is based on space technology.

Things to know

  • The course is titled ‘Space Technology and Applications’.
  • It will be conducted online from 31 May 2021 until 4 June 2021.
  • If interested in enrolling for the online course, you can apply from 5 May 2021 onwards.
  • Since the number of seats is limited, registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis.
  • The course is aimed at raising awareness amongst teachers on the use of space technology and its various applications.
  • The course is best suited for teachers handling Classes IX and above.
  • Those teaching any educational board can enrol for this course.
  • This course will be beneficial for those who teach Science, Mathematics or Geography.
  • Participants who manage to keep up with 70 per cent attendance will also be awarded a certificate upon completion of the course.
  • To look at the tentative schedule, click here.
  • Click here to register for the course and access the application form.

What will you learn?

ISRO
Source: ISRO/ Twitter.
  • Space technology and the Indian space programme.
  • Satellite communication and navigation technology and its applications.
  • Satellite meteorology and weather applications.
  • Planetary science.
  • Astronomy and space science.
  • Satellite-based earth observations and remote sensing technology.
  • Remote sensing applications in governance.

What you will require for this ISRO course?

Device- Desktop Computer/Laptop/Mobile
Operating System- Windows, Macintosh, Linux, Android or IoS
Web browser- Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge or Safari
Internet speed- 2 Mbps or 3G and above connectivity
URL for course reception- https://eclass.iirs.gov.in

Contact details

In case of any queries, please reach out to the IIRS Distance Learning Centre Indian Institute of Remote Sensing at the following address:

ISRO Dehradun Email- dlp@iirs.gov.in
Contact number – +91-135-2524130 to reach the IIRS Distance Learning Center, +91- 135-252-4354 to reach the office and +91-135-252-4120 for any web support.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.