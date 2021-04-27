ISRO Offers Free Online Course On Geospatial Tech With Certificate

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting participants to apply for a 12-day free online course on Geospatial Technology for Archaeological Studies. This course is being offered as part of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) outreach programme.

Things to know

This course is scheduled to be conducted between 17 May to 28 May 2021.

Those who apply and qualify for the course will have the chance to learn about geospatial technology that can be used to monitor natural disasters.

Participants will also have the opportunity to understand current trends in geospatial techniques for archaeological or heritage studies.

There will be a self-assessment that will be conducted for the participants.

Participants can also take the online quiz for enhancing their learning.

Certificate will be awarded on the basis of the participation as well as a minimum of 70 per cent attendance.

The working language of the course is English.

The registration for the course has already begun.

Registration will be done on a first come first serve basis and there are only limited seats available.

What will you learn from this online course?

Geospatial technology for archaeology: Tools and techniques

Space-based remote sensing for archaeological studies

Ground-based geospatial techniques for archaeological/heritage studies

Documentation of cultural heritage sites: Case examples

Low altitude systems for archaeological investigations

Microwave remote sensing for archaeological studies: Space and ground based

Demonstration on terrestrial laser scanner

Space based studies for landscape archaeology

Advanced image processing based damage assessment of cultural heritage monuments

Target audience?

The course is designed for professionals from Central, State Government, Private Organisations and NGOs engaged in hydro-meteorological based regional and national projects. Also, students and researchers aligned to research/working in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) activities.

How to apply for the online course?

Those keen on applying for this course need to click here and fill out the form. Participants are required to fill out their personal details, educational qualification, upload relevant documents and select the course they wish to participate in.

This course is free of any charge.

What participants require?

Desktop computer with web camera, microphone and output speaker

Laptop with microphone, camera and output speaker

Large display screen /projector/TV

For any further queries you might have, you can reach out to dlp@iirs.gov.in. To access the official brochure, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)