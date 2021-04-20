Home Delivery of Meals For COVID-19+ Patients in Mumbai, Delhi & 10 Other Cities

My friend and her family were infected with COVID-19 last week. With mandatory isolation and a lack of avenues to get vegetables, she was forced to step outside. She did break the law and norms that need to be observed in this deadly pandemic but she had no choice.
Like her, there are several citizens across the country infected with the coronavirus with no means to get access to groceries. For such people, the good Samaritans have risen once again to provide meals in a safe manner.
We have collated a list of individuals and organisations that are providing meals to people in different cities of India. Here’s a city-wise list:
Mumbai
- Making the Difference (Mira Bhayanadar area): 9769559889 (Whatsapp only)
- Evershine Nagar (Malad West): https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1iG8TnYY5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
- Vamas Kitchen: 9930116262
- Maheshwari Pragati Mandal: 022 2200 5026
- Culinary Garage: 9820636168
- Aarti Pathare (Thane West): 9892052518
- Navi Mumbai: https://twitter.com/ShobhaGujar55/status/1383043685189705731
- Zara Zaki: https://twitter.com/ZaraZakki/status/1383835373097283586
- Khaana Chahiye: https://twitter.com/khaanachahiye?lang=en https://www.facebook.com/khaanachahiye/
Delhi
- ISKON (South West): 9717544444 or https://twitter.com/RadharamnDas/status/1383755879380525071
- Twitter thread for different areas of Delhi: https://twitter.com/DayaDarwazaTodo/status/1383830090350358535
- Tripti Foods: 7028924669
- Akanksha Jain, West Delhi (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/akankshajn14/status/1384065687874719746
- Karnika: https://twitter.com/KarnikaKohli/status/1383819350201704448
- Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee: https://twitter.com/hatindersinghr1/status/1384383103490162692
- Nisha Chopra (Faridabad): 98108 06449
Bengaluru
- Abhilash Gowda: 9743688426 https://www.instagram.com/p/CNy_nUWD3zN/?utm_source=ig_embed
- Charan: 7483541562 https://www.instagram.com/p/CN2hBZ4FYF6/?utm_source=ig_embed
- Sneha (Instagram DM): https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1pm3xp9yx/?utm_source=ig_embed
- Mission Chai: 9448385243, 9844096816, 9740284849, 9844052762
- Recipe of Hope: 8088407064
- Nair’s Kitchen (Frazer & Richard town): 9916993101
Pune
- https://twitter.com/scottishladki/status/1384139563606544399?s=19
- Shree Poona Modh Mitra Mandal: 98814 83450
- Ronte (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/rons1212/status/1384067380930781187 or dial 9359176814
- Puranik Foods: 9373043741
- Niva Mohanty (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/NivaNivs/status/1383839016030666760
Jaipur
- Seema: 9829942225
- Yoshita Bohra (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/YoshitaBohra/status/1383864286351482885
Kolkata
- Ghar ki Rasoi: 9051919191, 9874987724
Ahmedabad
Here’s also an Excel sheet with a list of 100+ options for food delivery services:
Chennai
- Prems Grama Bhojanam:9840062772
- RA Puram’s Atithi Khana: 9566248148
- Roos Food Concepts: 7299023000
- Mala’s Kitchen: 9176349844
- Amitabhojanam: 9345517634
Indore
- Anuj Batra: 9111120304
Bhopal
- Happiness Project: 9630044445
- Hideout: 7554920313
- Food for +: 6264914927
Lucknow
Hyderabad
- VBG Foundation: https://www.facebook.com/VBG-Foundation-102294361477093/
- Home’s Kitchen (Attapur): 9121006851
- Chef Jolly (Jubilee Hills): 9848218309
- Anand Sanghi (Begum Bazar): 9247756006
- Jain Relief Foundation: 070977 80685
Please note: Some of the contacts have been taken from this state-wise comprehensive list.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)