Home Delivery of Meals For COVID-19+ Patients in Mumbai, Delhi & 10 Other Cities

My friend and her family were infected with COVID-19 last week. With mandatory isolation and a lack of avenues to get vegetables, she was forced to step outside. She did break the law and norms that need to be observed in this deadly pandemic but she had no choice.

Like her, there are several citizens across the country infected with the coronavirus with no means to get access to groceries. For such people, the good Samaritans have risen once again to provide meals in a safe manner.

We have collated a list of individuals and organisations that are providing meals to people in different cities of India. Here’s a city-wise list:

Mumbai

Making the Difference (Mira Bhayanadar area): 9769559889 (Whatsapp only)

Evershine Nagar (Malad West): https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1iG8TnYY5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Vamas Kitchen: 9930116262

Maheshwari Pragati Mandal: 022 2200 5026

Culinary Garage: 9820636168

Aarti Pathare (Thane West): 9892052518

Navi Mumbai: https://twitter.com/ShobhaGujar55/status/1383043685189705731

Zara Zaki: https://twitter.com/ZaraZakki/status/1383835373097283586

Khaana Chahiye: https://twitter.com/khaanachahiye?lang=en https://www.facebook.com/khaanachahiye/

Delhi

ISKON (South West): 9717544444 or https://twitter.com/RadharamnDas/status/1383755879380525071

Twitter thread for different areas of Delhi: https://twitter.com/DayaDarwazaTodo/status/1383830090350358535

Tripti Foods: 7028924669

Akanksha Jain, West Delhi (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/akankshajn14/status/1384065687874719746

Karnika: https://twitter.com/KarnikaKohli/status/1383819350201704448

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee: https://twitter.com/hatindersinghr1/status/1384383103490162692

Nisha Chopra (Faridabad): 98108 06449

Bengaluru

Abhilash Gowda: 9743688426 https://www.instagram.com/p/CNy_nUWD3zN/?utm_source=ig_embed

Charan: 7483541562 https://www.instagram.com/p/CN2hBZ4FYF6/?utm_source=ig_embed

Sneha (Instagram DM): https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1pm3xp9yx/?utm_source=ig_embed

Mission Chai: 9448385243, 9844096816, 9740284849, 9844052762

Recipe of Hope: 8088407064

Nair’s Kitchen (Frazer & Richard town): 9916993101

Pune

https://twitter.com/scottishladki/status/1384139563606544399?s=19

Shree Poona Modh Mitra Mandal: 98814 83450

Ronte (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/rons1212/status/1384067380930781187 or dial 9359176814

Puranik Foods: 9373043741

Niva Mohanty (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/NivaNivs/status/1383839016030666760

Jaipur

Seema: 9829942225



Yoshita Bohra (Twitter DM): https://twitter.com/YoshitaBohra/status/1383864286351482885

Kolkata

Ghar ki Rasoi: 9051919191, 9874987724

Ahmedabad

Here’s also an Excel sheet with a list of 100+ options for food delivery services:

Chennai

Prems Grama Bhojanam:9840062772

RA Puram’s Atithi Khana: 9566248148

Roos Food Concepts: 7299023000

Mala’s Kitchen: 9176349844

Amitabhojanam: 9345517634

Indore

Anuj Batra: 9111120304

Bhopal

Happiness Project: 9630044445

Hideout: 7554920313

Food for +: 6264914927

Lucknow

Hyderabad

VBG Foundation: https://www.facebook.com/VBG-Foundation-102294361477093/

Home’s Kitchen (Attapur): 9121006851

Chef Jolly (Jubilee Hills): 9848218309

Anand Sanghi (Begum Bazar): 9247756006

Jain Relief Foundation: 070977 80685

Please note: Some of the contacts have been taken from this state-wise comprehensive list.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)