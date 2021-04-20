Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
Home Delivery of Meals For COVID-19+ Patients in Mumbai, Delhi & 10 Other Cities

Home Delivery of Meals For COVID-19+ Patients in Mumbai, Delhi & 10 Other Cities

Here’s a city-wise list of those providing healthy meals to COVID-19 patients, from the major metro cities to Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Indore.

Promotion
Ad Banner

My friend and her family were infected with COVID-19 last week. With mandatory isolation and a lack of avenues to get vegetables, she was forced to step outside. She did break the law and norms that need to be observed in this deadly pandemic but she had no choice. 

Like her, there are several citizens across the country infected with the coronavirus with no means to get access to groceries. For such people, the good Samaritans have risen once again to provide meals in a safe manner. 

We have collated a list of individuals and organisations that are providing meals to people in different cities of India. Here’s a city-wise list:

Mumbai 

Delhi 

Bengaluru 

Pune 

Jaipur 

Kolkata

  • Ghar ki Rasoi: 9051919191, 9874987724

Ahmedabad

Here’s also an Excel sheet with a list of 100+ options for food delivery services: 

Chennai 

  • Prems Grama Bhojanam:9840062772
  • RA Puram’s Atithi Khana: 9566248148
  • Roos Food Concepts: 7299023000
  • Mala’s Kitchen: 9176349844
  • Amitabhojanam: 9345517634

Indore

  • Anuj Batra: 9111120304

Bhopal

  • Happiness Project: 9630044445
  • Hideout: 7554920313
  • Food for +: 6264914927

Lucknow

Hyderabad 

  • VBG Foundation: https://www.facebook.com/VBG-Foundation-102294361477093/
  • Home’s Kitchen (Attapur): 9121006851
  • Chef Jolly (Jubilee Hills): 9848218309
  • Anand Sanghi (Begum Bazar): 9247756006
  •  Jain Relief Foundation: 070977 80685

Please note: Some of the contacts have been taken from this state-wise comprehensive list. 

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.