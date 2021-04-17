Where Can You Get Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment? Check India-Wide Helplines

It is important to note here that plasma is not the primary therapy to treat the deadly virus and not everyone is eligible for it.

The social media platforms are flooded with requests for plasma donors to help their loved ones recover from COVID-19 or coronavirus. With a surge in cases, India is witnessing a heavy demand for plasma from recovered patients but there is a shortage in hospitals

The plasma therapy involved taking antibodies from people who have recovered from Covid-19 and transfusing it into a novel coronavirus patient. It is important to note here that plasma is not the primary therapy to treat the deadly virus and not everyone is eligible for it.

We have collated a city-wise list of banks/donors who you can contact in case of a plasma emergency. This information has been collated from across the internet, personal networks, and communication apps like WhatsApp. We hope this list makes the search for these resources easier for those in urgent need. Please make sure you call the helpline and verify in areas specific to you as resources can change, or be unavailable.

Pan India

Plasma in Need for Transfusion (PINT) Network: pintnetwork.com

Dhoond Foundation: dhoondh.com

Need Plasma: needplasma.in

Covid Plasma: covidplasma.online

India Helpline: indianhelpline.com

Mumbai

Group arranging plasma: Mumbai North Central District Forum — Twitter, Instagram

MNCDF is an voluntary support group which is helping citizens with guiding them to connect with the correct source and authorities for any medical help. If the patients family is distressed; we help them coordinate for bed and medical facilities with the authorities. (1) — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) April 16, 2021

Delhi

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences: www.ilbs.in

Thread on Hospitals, Medicines, Plasma Donors etc for Delhi: Hospital Info below: pic.twitter.com/daPLRCToQi — Gauri katti🔮 (@kat_gauri) April 16, 2021

Delhi Police Jivendayani : 8800660677

Bengaluru

Covid Helpline: covidhelplinebangalore.com

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad