Apply For IIT Madras Internship in AI & Data Sciences, Earn Up To Rs 60,000 Per Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released an official notification inviting applications for an internship at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The internship which is provided for one year is called Post Baccalaureate Fellowship.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary ranging between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. What’s more? The candidates will be given access to high-performance Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) computing infrastructure, the best across the country. Not only will interns work with leading faculty in AI and data science, but will also attend a fully-funded trip to a national conference.

Things to know

The fellowship programme allows candidates to research various topics such as network analytics, financial analysis, reinforcement learning, and more. The full list of topics can be accessed here.

According to the official notification, candidates who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply.

Those who have completed their Bachelor’s degree in any stream within the last two years, and have exhibited excellent academic performance throughout their program, are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be well-versed in programming languages such as Python, R or MATLAB.

Candidates who have contributed to open-source projects will be given preference.

If you fulfil the above criteria, you can apply for the post here.

Important points to remember:

While applying, candidates need to upload a link to their online CV (Dropbox/OneDrive/Google Drive, etc.), a short research proposal within 300-500 words, choices of research areas, and mention any relevant online courses (NPTEL, Coursera, etc.) that you have already completed.

Candidates must also choose three faculty members that they wish to work with. The full list can be accessed here.

The last date to apply for the positions is 20 April 2021.

To know more, visit the official website.