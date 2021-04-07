TBI’s Reseller Program: Save The Planet & Earn Money From Your Home!

At The Better Home, our dream is simple. We want to replace every household item with an eco-friendly alternative across every home in India. For the safety of our people, and our planet.

We can’t do this alone – we’re looking for individuals who will join forces with us and make this dream a reality.

This is why we’re launching The Better Home’s Reseller Program.

A program where our reseller community will help us reach larger audiences with our safe, sustainable products. What do you get in return? A commission on each new customer you acquire for us, and the joy of contributing to the health of our citizens and planet – and all this at your pace and from your home.

Here’s how it works:

You will be working (from any part of the world) with us at The Better Home and use marketing and business tools to drive sales for our products

With every sale you make, you will receive a monetary incentive, and the joy of contributing positively to the planet

During this process, you will learn about various digital marketing tools that you can leverage in this role and in the future

How many hours you devote to this is completely up to you and what you’re looking to achieve through this

What makes you eligible to enrol?

You are digitally savvy

Since we are an online brand, it is important that you are comfortable with the digital world. All the sales and the tracking mechanisms will be online in this role.

You are a Hustler

It’s not easy to drive behavioural change that comes from years of conditioning. It takes grit, tact, and a lot of hustle.

You are passionate about building a better world

This is fundamental for us. We don’t want sales folk – we want someone who truly believes in our cause and the reason for our existence. We exist to make sure our homes, and planet is safer for our families and children – and we need to work together to amplify that cause.

We hope this is the start of a long, fruitful relationship.

Questions you may have:

What will the role be like?

Answer: You will be using marketing tools to drive sales for The Better Home products, and will be mentored by our in-house team

Is it a paid role?

Answer: Yes. Incentive driven

What is the interview process?

Answer: There is no interview. If you are keen to participate, you can click on this link, follow the steps and start right away!

If you have any other questions, feel free to write to me on d.parekh[at]thebetterindia.com and I’ll be happy to respond.