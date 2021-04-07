Complete This Free ISRO Online Course in 4 Days & Earn A Certificate

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for a free online course on Geographical Information System (GIS) for Supply Chain Management.

GIS is a technology that is capable of capturing, storing, manipulating, visualising and analysing location-based data.

Things to know:

This course is open to students and professionals.

The course will take four days to complete.

It is an online course which is being offered free of cost.

The course will be conducted from 26 to 30 April 2021.

Successfully completing the course will also earn the participants a certificate from ISRO.

Who should apply for this?

Students studying business management, logistics and related fields

Management professionals interested in GIS/location based decision making

Startups and innovation centres

What will you learn?

The technology has a wide range of applications and has already found its way into the mobile phones of consumers as well as e-commerce deliverables.

GIS-based Supply Chain Management (SCM), which is being widely adopted by industries these days, can greatly enhance the effectiveness and profitability of a supply chain.

This course aims at giving an introduction on such technologies to participants.

The course content will be market-driven and will provide an understanding of how these technologies are being adopted by raw material suppliers, processing units and distribution centers, among others.

How to Apply?

Click here to register for this course.

Participants will be required to fill out their personal and educational details.

Contact details

In case of any query, participants can reach out to Dr Prakash Chauhan – Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.

E-mail – dlp@isro.gov.in

Contact number – 0135-2524130

You could also reach out to Dr Sameer Saran – Head, Geoinformatics Dept., IIRS