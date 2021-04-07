Complete This Free ISRO Online Course in 4 Days & Earn A Certificate

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for a free online course on Geographical Information System (GIS) for Supply Chain Management.
GIS is a technology that is capable of capturing, storing, manipulating, visualising and analysing location-based data.
Things to know:
- This course is open to students and professionals.
- The course will take four days to complete.
- It is an online course which is being offered free of cost.
- The course will be conducted from 26 to 30 April 2021.
- Successfully completing the course will also earn the participants a certificate from ISRO.
Who should apply for this?
- Students studying business management, logistics and related fields
- Management professionals interested in GIS/location based decision making
- Startups and innovation centres
What will you learn?
- The technology has a wide range of applications and has already found its way into the mobile phones of consumers as well as e-commerce deliverables.
- GIS-based Supply Chain Management (SCM), which is being widely adopted by industries these days, can greatly enhance the effectiveness and profitability of a supply chain.
- This course aims at giving an introduction on such technologies to participants.
- The course content will be market-driven and will provide an understanding of how these technologies are being adopted by raw material suppliers, processing units and distribution centers, among others.
How to Apply?
- Click here to register for this course.
- Participants will be required to fill out their personal and educational details.
Contact details
In case of any query, participants can reach out to Dr Prakash Chauhan – Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.
- E-mail – dlp@isro.gov.in
- Contact number – 0135-2524130
You could also reach out to Dr Sameer Saran – Head, Geoinformatics Dept., IIRS
- Email – sameer@iirs.gov.in
- Contact number – 0135-2524123
- Click here to access the official brochure.