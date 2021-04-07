Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
Complete This Free ISRO Online Course in 4 Days & Earn A Certificate

Complete This Free ISRO Online Course in 4 Days & Earn A Certificate

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently offering a four-day free online course on Geographical Information System for students and professionals.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for a free online course on Geographical Information System (GIS) for Supply Chain Management.

GIS is a technology that is capable of capturing, storing, manipulating, visualising and analysing location-based data.

Things to know:

  • This course is open to students and professionals.
  • The course will take four days to complete.
  • It is an online course which is being offered free of cost.
  • The course will be conducted from 26 to 30 April 2021.
  • Successfully completing the course will also earn the participants a certificate from ISRO.

Who should apply for this?

  • Students studying business management, logistics and related fields
  • Management professionals interested in GIS/location based decision making
  • Startups and innovation centres

What will you learn?

  • The technology has a wide range of applications and has already found its way into the mobile phones of consumers as well as e-commerce deliverables.
  • GIS-based Supply Chain Management (SCM), which is being widely adopted by industries these days, can greatly enhance the effectiveness and profitability of a supply chain.
  • This course aims at giving an introduction on such technologies to participants.
  • The course content will be market-driven and will provide an understanding of how these technologies are being adopted by raw material suppliers, processing units and distribution centers, among others.

How to Apply?

  • Click here to register for this course.
  • Participants will be required to fill out their personal and educational details.

Contact details

In case of any query, participants can reach out to Dr Prakash Chauhan – Director, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.

  • E-mail – dlp@isro.gov.in
  • Contact number – 0135-2524130

You could also reach out to Dr Sameer Saran – Head, Geoinformatics Dept., IIRS

  • Email – sameer@iirs.gov.in
  • Contact number – 0135-2524123
  • Click here to access the official brochure.

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
TBI Webinar Banner