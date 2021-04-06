Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
NTPC Recruitment 2021: 35 Engineer Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 71,000 Monthly

NTPC Recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is recruiting for 35 vacancies. Engineers can apply and draw a salary of up to Rs 71,000 per month.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is recruiting engineers. There are 35 vacancies available at the NTPC Bhawan situated in New Delhi.

Things to know:

  • The recruitment drive is for the following positions: executive (safety), executive (IT data centre and data recovery), senior executive (solar) and specialist (solar).
  • Those candidates who are selected will be recruited for a period of three years.
  • Candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 71,000.
  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • Candidates applying for these positions must have the requisite qualifications from universities/institutions that are recognised and approved by the Government of India.
  • Candidates applying under any quota must furnish the requisite certificates for the same.
  • The requirements for each profile is different, candidates must check before applying.
  • Click here to access the official notification.
  • Do note that applicants are not required to send any documents via post.

Positions available

  • Executive (safety) – 25
  • Executive (IT data centre and data recovery) – 8
  • Senior executive (solar) – 1
  • Specialist (solar) – 1

How to apply?

  • Those candidates who wish to apply for the position need to log in here to check if they qualify.
  • This needs to be done on or before 15 April 2021.
  • Candidates belonging to the General, EWS or OBC category would be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300.
  • Candidates making an application under any other category need not pay any registration fee.
  • Candidates can make the payment either online or offline.\
  • Once the payment is made, candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of the following documents:
  1. Photograph.
  2. Signature.
  3. Scanned copy of pay-in-slip of either offline or online for General, EWS or OBC candidates.

Important dates

  • Commencement of online registration for applications – 1 April 2021
  • Last date for online registration of application – 15 April 2021

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

