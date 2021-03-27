Teacher Shares 5 Tips to Help ICSE/ISC Students Ace Upcoming Board Exams

This article has been sponsored by Oswal Publishers.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education’s (ICSE) class 10 board exams 2021 will be conducted from 4 May until 7 June 2021 and the Indian School Certificate’s class 12 exams is scheduled to take place between 8 April to 16 June 2021. With lakhs of students across the country preparing for these exams, revision tips and strategies will certainly be beneficial for those preparing.

Gaganpreet Ahluwalia, 42, a tutor from Delhi-NCR shares a list of tips that are sure to enhance our preparation strategy.

Be 100% sure of the syllabus

It is imperative for students to be absolutely thorough with the syllabus. Doing this will help understand the weightage that each topic is allotted and students can prepare and revise with that in mind. Get confident with the topics you know well and then work on areas that need more of your time and attention.

“A thorough reading of the syllabus will also help you tackle the question paper better,” says Gaganpreet. This will also help students get their problem areas identified and they can then seek help to work on the same.

Definitions and formulas

Students must ensure that they are well-versed with the definitions and formulas as mentioned in the text-books. There is no scope of alliteration in these and therefore, students must learn these as they are. Derivations in physics and chemistry follow a set pattern and students need to follow just that. “Do not confuse yourself with extra content when it comes to these basics. Follow what your teachers have been teaching you,” says Gaganpreet.

Solving previous years’ question papers

Gaganpreet advises students to attempt at least the last 10 years question papers. This will not only help ease the nervousness that some students might be feeling, but also help them understand the question pattern. She says, “At schools we always set tougher papers and attempting the previous years’ papers helps the students feel more confident.”

Ganganpreet also adds that as soon as the teachers complete the syllabus, students can start attempting the previous year question paper. Students should increase solving the number of previous year question papers and make sure to solve at least one full-length question paper a day within the given time of 3 hours.

Make reading magazines and newspapers a practise

As an English subject teacher, Gaganpreet says that there can be no substitute to reading. She encourages her students to read good magazines and newspapers. “These will help build a strong vocabulary and also help in processing information better. This will also help in better sentence formation and understanding various figures of speech,” she says. Students might not naturally be creative to write narratives but these are great aids to help them get better. Use newspapers and magazines to upgrade your vocabulary bank, too.

Stay disciplined throughout the year

“Discipline binds you to a regime,” says Gaganpreet. It is important for students to divide their day and schedule their study time. Do remember that the amount of time you invest in preparing will have a direct impact on the scores you get in your exams. Adding to this, Gaganpreet says, “If you are aiming to get a 96% in the exams, then you must ensure that you score above 92% in all your papers. So, plan accordingly.”

If you allocate two hours to science, then the same two hours must be allocated for languages (English and Hindi) as well. And similarly, with other subjects.

