Watch: 14-Year-Old Starts LED Company To Provide Jobs To Villagers During Lockdown

In early 2020, as the coronavirus ravaged the country, lockdowns were announced and millions of Indians lost their jobs, the people in Amar Prajapati’s village in Gorakhpur were no exception.

As Amar learnt of the large scale unemployment that people were facing at the time he decided to take action. He approached his father with the idea of starting up an LED manufacturing company and subsequently attended a course on LED making organised by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

“I learnt about unemployment by watching TV and wondered how people would find work. So I discussed the idea of setting up an LED lights business with my father. I assured him of my interest in the business and that I would provide employment to as many people as possible,” says Amar.

Initially, Amar would make the light bulbs at home but soon realised that he needed more space to expand manufacturing. This led him to set up Jeevan Prakash, an LED bulb manufacturing company based in Gorakhpur, while he was still in class 8.

Jeevan Prakash currently employs five people and provides training on how to manufacture the bulbs. Amar plans to expand the business to manufacture new products from LED lamp poles to solar lamp poles all while providing employment to his fellow villagers.

Watch this video to know more about how 14-year-old Amar is changing people’s lives, one light bulb at a time.