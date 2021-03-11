AICTE Open 20,000 Virtual Internship Positions in Cyber Security For Free

With everything moving to the virtual realm, The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from engineering students for as many as 20,000 free virtual internships in cyber security being conducted by CISCO.

Things to know

This initiative has been launched by AICTE in collaboration with CISCO and NASSCOM FutureSkills.

The intent of this internship is to increase the employability of fresh graduates.

The internship also focuses on the learning by doing methodology.

There are 20,000 internship positions open for this programme.

Who can apply?

Engineering students currently in their second or third year in a CISCO networking Academy can participate in this programme.

Students who choose to apply for the internship must be available for a period of two months.

Students applying for this programme are required to complete the following modules – Introduction to Cyber Security,

Introduction to Packet Tracer and Cyber Security Essentials courses via contacting NetAcad instructor at their institution or via Cyber Security Internships pathway at FutureSkills PRIME.

Once the students have completed the courses, they are required to submit their certificate of completion here. They will then receive a link to create an account.

The link to create an account will be sent out in April 2021.

Selected students will thereafter be invited to attend a three-hour-long industry session hosted by CISCO.

The industry session will be followed up with students working under the guidance of the faculty coordinator at their institution for designing a secure network for their institutions on Packet Tracer Simulation tool.

Once the project work is finished and submitted, students will have to appear for a final quiz.

Eligible students will get a virtual internship certificate.

Please note: This program is run as part of the digital skilling initiative in partnership with NASSCOM and AICTE by Futureskills Prime. This is NOT to be confused with CISCO India’s Standard Internship Program (i.e. managed through their career page).

Important dates

Last date for applying – 31 March 2021

Link to create account will be sent in April 2021

To apply for this internship, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)