In Pics: 1st Female In Antarctica to ISRO Scientists; 13 Indian Women Making It Big In STEM

When asked to name a few famous Indian scientists, APJ Abdul Kalam and CV Raman are bound to be the first names that come to mind. However, Indian women have been making a name for themselves in the field of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

In India, there are as many as 40% of female graduates in STEM but a mere 14% pursue a career in the field. Despite these alarming statistics, India has a long list of women who have made their mark in the field of STEM. Over the years, Indian women have made their way into top tier organisations like Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research.

From launching rockets into space like Ritu Karidhal to developing vaccines against dangerous diseases like Gagandeep Kang or studying the toxic effects of nanoparticles like Qamar Rahman, these women have broken gender barriers and etched their names in history along the way.

Here’s a list of Indian women who have made immense contributions to STEM and are an inspiration for all young women to follow in their footsteps.