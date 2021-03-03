ISRO Offers Free Training Course For Welders and Machinists. Apply Now.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an official notification inviting applications for a one-month free training course in Aerospace Welding and CNC Machining.

Through its newly formed commercial wing, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), this residential skill development programme is being conducted in partnership with the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI). This organisation is responsible for providing training in the fitter, turner, machinist, welder, electronic mechanic, electrician, and CSA trades.

The free training programme has been scheduled from 22 March 2021 – 23 April 2021.

Who can apply?

The official website mentions that candidates that fulfil the following criteria can register for the training programme:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

The candidate must possess a valid National Trade Certificate or National Apprentice Certificate in the welder, fitter, machinist or turner trades.

Candidates should not exceed the age of 25 years as of 1 March 2021.

Apart from that, candidates without work experience can also apply for the course.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘register’ option provided on the poster.

Step 3: Enter your full name and email address to generate a One-Time-Password (OTP).

Step 4: Once you receive the OTP on your email, enter it to register as a new user.

Step 5: Access the application form using your registered email address and password.

Interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification and submit their application before 5 PM on 12 March, 2021.

Things to remember

The training programme will be conducted at NSTI premises in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

Selected candidates will not be charged any course fee, and will be provided with a boarding facility for the duration of the programme. Candidates can also reimburse their second class train tickets if they are travelling from another city or state.

If you have any queries refer to the official website or send your queries to skd@isro.gov.in