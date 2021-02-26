RBI Invites Opens 841 ‘Office Attendant’ Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 26,500/Month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications to fill 841 vacancies for the post of ‘Office Attendant’. Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the official website.

Things to know

Candidates from across India are invited to apply for the position.

They will be selected through an online test as well as a language proficiency test.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of Rs 26,508.

The vacancies are available in 17 cities (available on page 31 of document).

Who can apply?

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 25 years (as of 1 February 2021) may apply.

The minimum qualification for the post is Class X, matriculation or the equivalent, from the concerned state or union territory.

Candidates must be proficient in the language of the state they choose.

Selection will depend on the scores in reasoning, general English, general awareness and numerical ability.

It is mandatory for candidates to pass with minimum marks in the language proficiency test.

How to apply

Interested candidates may access the vacancies on the bank’s website via this route: Opportunities@RBI > Current Vacancies > Vacancies, and then select ‘Recruitment for the post of Office Attendants – 2020’

Candidates are required to register themselves on the website.

The entire process of application is online.

The application process will require a payment of Rs 50 for SC, STPwBD, EXS candidates. OBC, EWS and general candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 450.

Once personal details are filled and payment is successful, an e-receipt will be generated.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the receipt.

The last date of filing the application and making the payment of fees is 15 March 2021.

Any grievances regarding the application may be raised, here.

Important dates

No application will be accepted after 15 March 2021.

The last date of payment of online fees is 15 March 2021.

The tentative date for the online test is 9 and 10 April 2021.

Edited by Divya Sethu