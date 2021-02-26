WATCH: Indian Women In Space From Kalpana Chawla to Swati Mohan

As the world watched the nail-biting moment that NASA’s Perseverance rover whizzed through the thin Martian atmosphere and safely touched down on the red planet, Mars, very few people were aware of the role that women like Vandana Verma and Swati Mohan played behind the scenes. Both of whom were born in India.

The National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) which was set up in 1958, is the premier institute for civil aerospace research based in the United States and is responsible for unique scientific and technological achievements in human spaceflight, aeronautics, space science and its applications. While Kalpana Chawla is undoubtedly one of the most commonly known women of Indian origin who was a part of NASA, it is a little known fact that around 36% of NASA’s scientists are from India.

Since 1997, when the first Indian-born woman ventured into space, over the years Indian women have been an integral part of NASA. Be it calculating navigations for an important mission like Swati Mohan or setting the record for most number of walks in space like Sunita Williams, women have achieved several feats.

Watch this video to witness these incredible women in action and be inspired to reach for the stars.