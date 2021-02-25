Wondering When You Will Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? All Your Questions About the Phase 2 Roll Out Answered

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is all set to be rolled out from 1 March 2021. In this phase, priority will be given to those over the age of 60, as well as those who are over the age of 45 and have co-morbidities. While this announcement was made by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, there are various questions regarding how one can enrol for the drive, where they can get the vaccine, and how much it will cost.

The first phase of the vaccination drive, which commenced on 16 January 2021, has led to almost 1.07 crore doses of vaccination being administered. There are two vaccines in India, which have been approved for emergency use — Covishield (developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Here, we answer some pertinent questions that you may have.

How can one enrol for the vaccine?

Any person over the age of 60, and those over 45 with comorbidities, can get the COVID-19 vaccine. You will be required to download and register on the Co-WIN app. If you had downloaded the app earlier, make sure it is updated, to be able to register for the vaccine. Once the registration is complete, if you are eligible to get the vaccine, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number with details regarding the date, venue, and time of vaccination.

The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces officials, police and vulnerable groups. To further read about how to download and register on the Co-WIN app, click here.

Do I need to carry any documentation while going for the vaccination?

If you are above the age of 60, you will need to carry your age proof along. This can include a PAN card, passport, Aadhaar, or any other such recognised document. For those above 45 with co-morbidities, a certificate from your medical practitioner ascertaining the same should be taken along. Having an Aadhaar card to register for the vaccination is not mandatory.

Can one choose the vaccine being administered?

No, there will be no choice between the two available vaccines. The vaccine to be administered will be decided by the government.

Do people have to pay for the vaccine?

The vaccine will be administered free-of-cost to those who opt for a government centre. Those who opt to get it from private hospitals will have to pay. During a press conference, Javadekar said, “The amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three to four days, as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals.”

Will I get a certificate post the vaccination?

Yes, vaccination certificates will be issued by the government. The same will be made available across government platforms such as Co-WIN and Digilocker.

If I do not have a smartphone and access to the Co-WIN app, can I still register for the vaccination?

Answering this question during the press meet, an official said, “Up to five members from one family can register on one account, and can register to get the shot together.” One can register using someone else’s phone number, and using one’s own number is not a necessity.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)