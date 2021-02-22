INFS Offers Free Course on Nutrition & Fitness, Participants to Get Certificates

The Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) is offering a free online course titled ‘Basic Nutrition and Fitness’, which aims to provide an introduction to the principles of nutrition and fitness through activity-based tasks.

Things to Note:

Anyone keen on learning the basic scientific principles of nutrition and fitness is encouraged to apply. The course is divided into three modules. The first is on the Basics of Food and Nutrition, the second is an Introduction to Exercise Science and the last module is an Introduction to Resistance Training. The course is designed in a way that students will be able to create their own meal plans, along with an activity plan, to achieve their fitness goals. The course also covers basic terms and concepts that one needs to know in order to pursue an advanced professional course in either Nutrition or Exercise Science. No fee will be charged for the course. The entire course will be conducted online through live lectures. Students can interact with the faculty through these live sessions or on discussion forums. On completion of the assessment activities, students will be provided a certificate. The course is for a duration of 180 hours.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Applicants must be above the age of 18.

How to apply?