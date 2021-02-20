The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for research positions available in a funded project by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).
Things to know
- The vacancies are available in two departments of IIT Delhi, namely the Department of Textiles and Fibre Engineering and the Department of Physics.
- Selected candidates will be employed on a temporary basis and will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 63,400.
- Given that there are two different vacancies being advertised for, the eligibility criteria differ for both.
- Applications are being invited from engineers and doctoral degree holders for research vacancies available in DRDO projects.
Eligibility
Senior Project Scientist
- Candidates applying for this position must have a PhD in textile engineering, materials science and engineering, industrial engineering, or operations management. They should have completed the degree with a first class or an equivalent in all the previous degrees and certificates.
- Those candidates keen on applying for this position need to download the form bearing number — IRD/REC4 from the IRD website of IIT Delhi and email their applications along with the required documents to Prof Abhijit Majumdar at: majumdar@textile.iitd.ac.in before 4.00 p.m on 23 February 2021
- This project will end on 30 September 2022. For more details on this position, click here to access the official notification.
Research Associate
- Candidates applying for this DRDO position being advertised by IIT Delhi position must have an M Tech and a first class in mechanical engineering or engineering design or allied areas. Those with a B Tech or MSc and a first class or equivalent ranking with three years of experience can also apply.
- Candidates with a PhD in natural sciences or engineering fields with at least one research paper in Science Citation (SCI) Journal or work experience in relevant areas may also apply.
- Candidates keen on applying for this position need to download the application form bearing number — IRD/REC4 from the IRD website of IIT Delhi and email their application along with the required documents to Prof Amartya Sengupta at: amartya@physics.iitd.ac.in before 5.00 p.m on 25 February 2021.
- Selected candidates will be intimated via their registered email id.
- This project will end on 31 October 2022. For more details on this position click here to access the official notification.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)