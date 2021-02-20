Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
IIT Delhi Invites Application for Job Vacancies in DRDO Project, Salary Upto Rs 63,400

IIT Delhi Invites Application for Job Vacancies in DRDO Project, Salary Upto Rs 63,400

Recruitment 2021: IIT Delhi is inviting applications from engineers and doctoral degree holders to fill project vacancies at DRDO. Find out eligibility, salary and other details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for research positions available in a funded project by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Things to know

  • The vacancies are available in two departments of IIT Delhi, namely the Department of Textiles and Fibre Engineering and the Department of Physics.
  • Selected candidates will be employed on a temporary basis and will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 63,400.
  • Given that there are two different vacancies being advertised for, the eligibility criteria differ for both.
  • Applications are being invited from engineers and doctoral degree holders for research vacancies available in DRDO projects.

Eligibility

Are you applying for this IIT Delhi advertised vacancy?

Senior Project Scientist

  • Candidates applying for this position must have a PhD in textile engineering, materials science and engineering, industrial engineering, or operations management. They should have completed the degree with a first class or an equivalent in all the previous degrees and certificates.
  • Those candidates keen on applying for this position need to download the form bearing number — IRD/REC4 from the IRD website of IIT Delhi and email their applications along with the required documents to Prof Abhijit Majumdar at: majumdar@textile.iitd.ac.in before 4.00 p.m on 23 February 2021
  • This project will end on 30 September 2022. For more details on this position, click here to access the official notification.

Research Associate

  • Candidates applying for this DRDO position being advertised by IIT Delhi position must have an M Tech and a first class in mechanical engineering or engineering design or allied areas. Those with a B Tech or MSc and a first class or equivalent ranking with three years of experience can also apply.
  • Candidates with a PhD in natural sciences or engineering fields with at least one research paper in Science Citation (SCI) Journal or work experience in relevant areas may also apply.
  • Candidates keen on applying for this position need to download the application form bearing number — IRD/REC4 from the IRD website of IIT Delhi and email their application along with the required documents to Prof Amartya Sengupta at: amartya@physics.iitd.ac.in before 5.00 p.m on 25 February 2021.
  • Selected candidates will be intimated via their registered email id.
  • This project will end on 31 October 2022. For more details on this position click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.