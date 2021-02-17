ISRO Offers Free Course on Satellite Navigation, Participants to Get Certificates

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from students, professionals and researchers for a free online course titled ‘Satellite-based Navigation: A Journey from GPS to Mobile Phone Platform’. Candidates will get a certificate upon successful completion.

Things to know

This is a 12-day course, which will begin on 1 March and go on until 12 March 2021.

The course is being offered through the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) platform, which is a premier training and educational institute under ISRO.

The course will be about the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, which has various measurement and positioning techniques that can be applied as per requirement in different applications. To know more about the curriculum, click here.

The course is designed in such a way that the first week’s lectures will be dedicated to understanding the basic information about GNSS, which will be followed by its application in different areas in the second week.

No fee will be charged for attending this course or for its certificate.

Course study materials like lecture slides, video recorded lectures, open source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. will be made available through the e-class.

There are a limited number of seats and registrations will be done on a first-come, first serve basis.

Registrations will end once the seats are filled up.

Who can apply?

The following candidates will be eligible to apply:

Students pursuing their final year undergraduate course or postgraduate course in any year

Any technical or scientific staff of the Central or State Government

Faculty or researchers at universities or institutions working in the fields of GNSS technology

Users receiving programs under CEC-UGC or CIET

Institutions on high speed National Knowledge Network (NKN).

Important Links

Courses updates and other details will be available here.

To participate in this programme the interested organisations/universities/departments/institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end. The identified coordinator will register online his/her institute as nodal centre in IIRS website.

All the participants have to register online through the registration page by selecting their organisation as a nodal centre.

For more information, click here to access the brochure.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)