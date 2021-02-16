Govt Launches Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship with IIMs, Stipend up to Rs. 60000

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship, a two-year programme, has been launched by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This is conducted in association with the various Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)s of the country.
Things to know
- Selected fellows will be given a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during the first year and Rs 60,000 per month during the second year of the fellowship programme.
- The government has invited applications from the interested candidates and the registrations will remain open between 15 February and 27 March 2021.
- The fellowship is being offered under the World Bank loan assisted programme SANKALP.
- This programme will be offered at the following management institutes – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Jammu, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.
- The admission process is being handled by IIM Bangalore.
- This programme has been rolled out nationally in more than 660 districts across India.
- This fellowship is a certificate programme in Public Policy and Management and the same will be given to candidates who successfully complete the course.
What does the programme offer?
- The fellowship is a unique opportunity to promote skill development in district economies.
- The two-year blended programme combines classroom sessions at host IIMs with mentorship of fellows in various district.
- It provides an opportunity to engage with schemes and institutions at the district level to strengthen institutions and improve skill development, link markets and create growth.
Eligibility criteria
- Candidates must be citizens of India.
- Candidates should be in the age group of 21-30 years at the time of applying.
- Candidates should be at least a graduate in any discipline (Engineering, Law, Medicine, Social Sciences, etc.) from a recognised university or a postgraduate from a recognised university.
- Three years of work experience after secondary schooling in the social/non-profit sector with an interest in working in rural areas is preferred.
- However, candidates with no work experience and a strong motivation to work in this area may apply.
- Ability to express proficiency in the official language used in the state is preferred.
Admission Calendar
- Admission cycle for the fellowship opens on 13 February 2021.
- Deadline to complete the admission process is 27 March 2021.
- Admit card will be out by the first week of April 2021.
- Written entrance test to be held in the third week of April.
- Test results to be declared in the last week of April 2021.
- Case study and analysis will be held between the second and fourth week of April 2021.
- The commencement of phase II will begin by mid-July.
Details of test
- The written exam is a closed book exam that will be conducted in capital cities of all major states and Union Territories.
- There will be 100 multiple choice questions that candidates are required to answer.
- The written examination will have four sections – General Awareness, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
- A personal interaction, comprising of an interview, a case analysis and a language proficiency test, will also be conducted.
How to apply?
- The application window for 2021-23 fellowship is now open.
- Application window will remain open till 27 March 2021.
- To fill out the application form, click here.
- For admission-related assistance, candidates can send an e-mail to helpdesk.mgnf@gmail.com.
- For any other assistance, candidates can send an e-mail to mgnf@iimb.dot.ac.in
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)