Class 11 Students Launch Drive-in Movie Nights to Install Pad Machines in Govt Schools

In a perfect example of creating stronger communities by helping those in need, in August 2020, 11 girls from Grade XI of Vidyashilp Academy joined the programme Girl Up, which is backed by the United Nations. As part of the programme, they work towards empowerment and betterment of underprivileged women and children.

“We conduct awareness programmes and several events as fundraisers to support the cause. In January this year, we organised an online event to raise funds for early diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancer. The event was organised in association with Cytecare Cancer Hospital, and we raised Rs 2.5 lakh,” says Tanaya Arun, a representative from the Girl Up team.

For their next event, the team aims to raise enough money to instal sanitary napkin makers across government schools in Bengaluru.

“Vidyashilp has adopted several government schools in and around the city, and has been providing for them for many years. This year, we thought of raising money to set up three sanitary napkin makers, so the girls can have access to proper hygiene,” Tanaya says.

A two-day fundraiser

To achieve their goal, the team has arranged a classic Drive-In movie night for the residents of Bengaluru on their school premises in Yelahanka. The event will go on for two days, 12 and 13 February, and two different movies — Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Chak De India (2007) — will be screened. They plan to raise Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

“After a long time of avoiding theatres, we wanted to reintroduce the weekend ritual of going to the movies, while ensuring a safe environment for the families. In the process, we’re also reviving the concept of drive-ins, which are a dying trend,” Tanaya says. The movie screening will begin at 6 PM, and guests are requested to enter the venue at 5 PM. The venue will have food trucks and snacks to provide refreshments through the night, she adds.

Tanaya says the Girl Up team and volunteers from the school have taken adequate steps to ensure a safe distance between cars. If any visitor wishes to sit out their vehicle they will be asked to wear a mask.

One car space can be used by four people for a charge of Rs. 1,300. The venue can accommodate up to 80 cars and bookings are now open.

If you wish to attend you can make a booking here.