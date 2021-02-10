HAL Recruitment 2021: 165 Apprentice Vacancies for Engineers, Stipend Up to Rs 9000

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is looking for engineers to fill 165 vacancies, of which 87 vacancies are available in the Aircraft Manufacturing Division, and 78 vacancies are for Technician Apprentice.

Things to know

All the vacancies are available at HAL’s Nashik division.

Selected applicants will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year in the company.

Those selected for the Graduate Apprentice programme will be paid Rs 9000 per month as a stipend.

Those selected for the Technician Apprentice will be paid Rs 8000 per month as a stipend.

Candidates applying for the Graduate Apprentice vacancies must hold a BE or BTech degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university.

Candidates applying for the Technician Apprentice vacancies must have a diploma in engineering or technology from the State Board of Technical Education.

The application for the vacancies opened on 6 February 2021 and will close on 25 February 2021.

The gap between the date of joining and date of passing the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Candidates with work experience of one year or more are not eligible.

After completion of the training, the apprenticeship will be terminated and there will be no obligation on HAL to offer any employment.

All original certificates/documents should be produced at the time of joining for apprenticeship training.

OBC candidates should produce valid Non-Creamy Layer certificates in central government format.

Persons with disabilities (PWD) should bring their latest PWD certificate, certified by Competent Authority, and the percentage of disability should not be less than 40 per cent.

Candidates selected should fulfil all the medical standards as prescribed.

Selected candidates must make their own arrangement for accommodation and travel during the apprenticeship training period.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the notified criteria should apply for the apprenticeships on the official portal against the establishment ‘Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’ of State: Maharashtra, District : Nashik on or before 25 February 2021.

Details of vacancies

Graduate Apprentice

Aeronautical Engineer – 5

Computer Engineer – 5

Civil Engineer – 2

Electrical Engineer – 18

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC) – 20

Mechanical Engineer – 30

Production Engineer – 4

Instrumental Engineer – 3

Total – 87

Technician Apprentice

Aeronautical Engineer – 2

Computer Engineer – 5

Civil Engineer – 2

Electrical Engineer – 20

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC) – 15

Mechanical Engineer – 30

Metallurgy – 2

Polymer – 2

Total – 78

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)