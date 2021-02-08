RBI Recruitment 2021: 48 Junior Engineer Vacancies Up For Grabs, Salary Over Rs 53000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applicants to fill 48 Junior Engineer vacancies. Eligible candidates, holding requisite qualifications and experience, can apply online via the official website by following these steps.

Things to know

The vacancies looking to be filled are of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical), for which eligible Indian citizens may apply.

Selected candidates will be placed across different recruitment zones such as East, West, North, South, and Central.

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 53,105.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the Junior Engineer (Civil) position must have a minimum of three years diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institute or university or board with a minimum of 65 per cent marks or a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

There are 24 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Civil) positions available.

Candidates applying for the RBI Junior Engineer (Electrical) position must possess a minimum of three years diploma in electrical or electrical and electronic engineering from a recognised institute or university or board with a minimum of 65 per cent marks or a degree in the same subjects from a recognised university with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

There are 24 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) position available.

Selection process

Candidates applying for the vacancies will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online examination.

The online examination is scheduled to be held on 8 March 2021.

Candidates will be tested on their knowledge of English language, Engineering Discipline Paper I. Engineering Discipline Paper II, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Those candidates who clear this online examination will qualify for the language proficiency test, which will be conducted in the official or local languages of the zone concerned.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to go through the official RBI notification, before filling out the application form.

Candidates are required to click here to access the application form.

Candidates must register as a new user using their email address and phone number.

Once you receive the provisional registration number and password, login again to access the application form.

Select the positions you intend to apply for, enter the required information, and upload the necessary documents.

Finally, preview the filled application form, review the information you have provided and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Important dates

The link to apply remains live between 2 February 2021 to 15 February 2021.

Payment of examination fee to be done between 2 February 2021 to 15 February 2021.

Tentative date for online examination — 8 March 2021

Closure for editing application form — 15 February 2021

Last date for printing your application form — 2 March 2021

In case you face any difficulty in filling out the form, you can reach out to cgrs@ibps.in for further clarification.

