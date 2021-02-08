Chamoli Glacier Burst: ITBP’s Inspiring Chant as They Rescue 12 Trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel chant in unison as they continue the rescue mission of trapped victims in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. An avalanche and massive flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7 led to the sweeping away of two power projects — Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project. Over 100 labourers are still missing.

After four long hours, the ITBP rescued 12 trapped in the tunnels as the water came rushing in from Uttarakhand’s Tapovan dam. Among those rescued, three were found unconscious. First aid is being provided by the field hospital at the incident site.

Almost 200 ITBP personnel and 400 army personnel have been deployed at Ringi village near Joshimath in Uttarakhand for search and rescue operations. Ten bodies have been recovered from the site and rescue operations are still underway.

