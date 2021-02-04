UPSC Announces 249 Vacancies with Salary As Per The 7th Pay Commission

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced recruitment for 12 positions, including that of junior technical officers, assistant professors and assistant directors. There are a total of 249 vacancies and selected candidates will get salaries as per the 7th pay commission.

Interested candidates are requested to apply online on or before 11 February 2021.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit their official website to register yourself as a new user.

Step 2: Once you receive the registration ID and password, select “Apply Now” against the post you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Before submitting the application, a fee payment of Rs 25 is applicable. Candidates can pay via net banking.

Step 5: Submit the application.

Candidates are requested to check the number of vacancies available and the eligibility as well as the age criteria for each position before applying.

Here are the posts available:

1. Junior Technical Officer, Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils

Vacancies: 6

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates need to have a Bachelor of Engineering (Oil Technology) from a recognised university or a Bachelor’s degree in Science with a postgraduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognised university. Desired candidates must have an MSc in Chemistry or postgraduate degree in Oil Technology from a recognised university or institute.

Experience: Candidates must have at least one year’s experience of working with sugar technology or edible oils from Public Sector Undertakings.

2. Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

Experience: Candidates must have three years of experience of working in a port or harbour engineering in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector undertakings.

3. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine)

Vacancies: 6

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

OR

Candidates should have a diploma in Forensic Medicine.

Experience: Candidates must have at least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality.

4. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health)

Vacancies: 5

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Or

Eligible candidates must have a diploma in Public Health or Industrial Health.

Experience: At least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality is needed to be eligible.

5. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)

Vacancies: 2

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Experience: At least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality is needed for eligible candidates.

6. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine)

Vacancies: 12

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have an MBBS degree or postgraduate degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Experience: At least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality after receiving a postgraduate degree is needed.

7. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation)

Vacancies: 7

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have an MBBS degree or postgraduate degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Or

A diploma in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is needed to be eligible for the post.

Experience: Candidates should have at least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality.

8. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy)

Vacancies: 7

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have an MBBS degree or postgraduate degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Or

A diploma in Medical Radiotherapy (DMRT) or an equivalent diploma is needed to apply for this position.

Experience: Candidates must have at least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality.

9. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology)

Vacancies: 6

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have an MBBS degree or postgraduate degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Or

A postgraduate degree in the concerned speciality is needed.

Experience: Candidates should have at least three years teaching experience as a senior resident or Assistant Professor in the concerned speciality.

10. Lecturer (Medical Social Work)

Vacancies: 1

Eligibility criteria: A Masters’ degree in Social Work from a recognised university with specialisation in Medical and Psychiatric Social Work is needed to apply for this post.

Experience: The candidate must have two years experience of social work assessment, interventions, planning, implementation, coordination of service for persons with disability.

11. Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution

Vacancies: 80

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have a law degree from a recognised university along with experience working as a government advocate.

12. Data Processing Assistant

Vacancies: 116

Eligibility criteria: A Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/Information is needed to apply for this post.

Or

Candidates should have a B.E/ B.Tech.in Computer Engineering or Computer Science to be eligible to apply for this position.