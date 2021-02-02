Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
Watch: The Mystery Behind Delhi’s Magical Dessert ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’ Unfold

A winter delicacy, Daulat Ki Chaat is sold by only a handful of Delhi street vendors and is made with a hint of superstition and dollops of deliciousness.

Hidden away in Old Delhi is a legendary dish often compared to eating a cloud. Light as air and packed with the flavours of saffron, khoya and sometimes nuts, Daulat Ki Chaat is a sweet dish that is shrouded in myth and mystery. Legend has it that this sweet could only be prepared on chilly moonlit nights.

The name of the dish, which means wealth, owes its name to the process by which it is made. Thick milk is churned by hand for hours together and the creamy light froth that eventually forms is separated and served along with a dash of saffron and a hint of sugar.

There are numerous tales that explain how the process of making this mouth-watering dish found its way to the national capital. The process of making this dessert was believed to have originated from the Botai tribe in Afghanistan and eventually made its way to India through the Silk Route and sea traders. Others believe the iconic dish comes from Gujrati traders who used a special technique in the winters to prepare the dish. Yet another version is that this dish originates from Lucknow, during the making of Shahjahanabad. It is also believed that the Mughals added a touch of saffron, khoya and dry fruits to the dish.

Today, this delicious savoury can only be found in winters with a handful of street vendors still practising the laborious task crafted by their forefathers.

Watch this video to know more about the mythical Daulat Ki Chaat.

