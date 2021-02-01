Indian Oil Is Recruiting for 16 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1.05 Lakh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 16 vacancies for engineers and graduates.

Things to know:

The vacancies available are that of Junior Engineering Assistant IV, for which engineers and graduates with one year post qualification experience can apply.

Those selected will be offered a salary in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 to 1,05,000, based on their qualification and experience.

Candidates must have a three year diploma in chemical engineering or refinery and petrochemical engineering or a B.Sc in mathematics, physics, chemistry or industrial chemistry from a recognised institute or university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC or ST candidates against reserved positions.

In addition to the above-mentioned qualifications, applicants are also required to have a minimum one year of post-qualification experience in operation of pump house, fired heater, compressor, distillation column, reactor, heat exchanger, and so on in a petroleum refinery, petrochemicals, fertilizer, heavy chemical or gas processing industry.

Candidates who have attained their degrees through part-time, correspondence, or distance learning modes are not eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Online registration of application commences from 28 January 2021 and will close on 19 February 2021.

Candidates applying for this position must be a minimum of 18 years and maximum age shall be 26 years for General and EWS category. For any relaxation on age criteria, check the official notification here.

Selection method for IOCL vacancies

Candidates keen on applying for this position will have to undergo a written test and a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT) after which candidates will be shortlisted.

Only those candidates who qualify in the SPPT examination will be notified.

Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test for qualifying in the SPPT.

Important dates

Application opens – 28 January 2021

Last date for application submission – 19 February 2021

Last date for receipt of application and supporting documents – 27 February 2021

Tentative date for written examination – 28 February 2021

Tentative date of publication of results – 9 March 2021

Tentative date of SSPT – 15/16 March 2021

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online on the IOCL website.

Once the candidate has successfully submitted the online application form, candidates are required to take a print out of the form and send it to — Dy General Manager (HR), Barauni Refinery, PO Barauni Oil Refinery, Begusarai, Bihar 851114, along with all self-attested supporting documents by ordinary post by 27 February 2021.

Candidates are also advised to go through the official notification here.

For any further query candidates can call — 06243-275259/ 06243-275266, on weekdays during official work hours.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)