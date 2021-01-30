CAG Recruitment 2021: 10,811 Openings Announced for Auditors, Accountants

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has invited applications for 10,811 vacancies for auditors and accountants. The CAG has released a notification in this regard on its official website. The last date to apply is February 19, 2021.
Age limit
- Candidates aged between 18 and 27 years can apply.
- Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
Educational qualification
- Eligible candidates need a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Vacancy details
- The exact number of vacancies in various CAG branches across India are available here.
Salary scale
- Selected candidates will get a salary of Level 5, which will range from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300
How to apply
- Visit the official website of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)
- Click on the ‘What’s New’ section on the left side of the homepage.
- Go through the CAG Auditor, Accountant Advertisement PDF
- Download the form
- Fill and submit the form on or before the last date (February 19, 2021)
- The form should be sent to the address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C & AG(N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Daya; Upadhya Marg, New Delhi 110124
Selection process
- The selected candidates will be recruited through either direct recruitment, promotion, deputation, or by absorption.
- 50% of the candidates will be hired through direct recruitment.
- The other 50% will be hired through promotion, failing which, they will be hired by deputation.