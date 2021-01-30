Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
CAG Recruitment 2021: 10,811 Openings Announced for Auditors, Accountants

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is inviting over 10,000 applications for auditors and accountants. The last date to apply is February 19, 2021. Eligible candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has invited applications for 10,811 vacancies for auditors and accountants. The CAG has released a notification in this regard on its official website. The last date to apply is February 19, 2021.

Age limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 and 27 years can apply.
  • Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.

Educational qualification

  • Eligible candidates need a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Vacancy details

  • The exact number of vacancies in various CAG branches across India are available here.

Salary scale

  • Selected candidates will get a salary of Level 5, which will range from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)
  • Click on the ‘What’s New’ section on the left side of the homepage.
  • Go through the CAG Auditor, Accountant Advertisement PDF
  • Download the form
  • Fill and submit the form on or before the last date (February 19, 2021)
  • The form should be sent to the address: Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C & AG(N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Daya; Upadhya Marg, New Delhi 110124

Selection process

  • The selected candidates will be recruited through either direct recruitment, promotion, deputation, or by absorption.
  • 50% of the candidates will be hired through direct recruitment.
  • The other 50% will be hired through promotion, failing which, they will be hired by deputation.


