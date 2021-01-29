RBI Is Recruiting Officers for 322 Posts With Base Pay of Rs 35,150 per Month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will be recruiting for 322 vacancies. The positions available are for Grade B officers in three departments — Officers in Grade B (DR) General, Officers in Grade B (DR) DEPR, and Officers in Grade B (DR) DSIM.

According to the official website, selected candidates will be eligible for dearness allowance, local allowance, house rent allowance and more along with a basic pay starting from Rs 35,150 per month.

Who can apply?

1. Officers in Grade B (DR) General

Vacancies: 270

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or professional qualification with a minimum of 60% marks. Alternatively, they must be a postgraduate in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates who have passed the final examination for Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India may also apply for the post.

2. Officers in Grade B (DR) DEPR

Vacancies: 29

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have a Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in all semesters from a recognised Indian or Foreign University.

A Doctorate Degree in Economics or candidates with teaching experience in Economics or those working in publications in standard journals would be considered as an additional qualification.

3. Officers in Grade B (DR) DSIM

Vacancies: 27

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a Master’s degree in statistics, mathematical statistics, mathematical economics, econometrics, statistics and informatics from IIT Kharagpur.

Alternatively, candidates must have a Master’s degree in applied statistics and informatics from IIT Bombay with a minimum of 55%.

Candidates with a Master’s degree in mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks will also be eligible.

How to apply?

If you are eligible for any of the above posts and wish to apply, you may do so before 15 February 2021 by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website, read through the advertisement and the detailed application process.

Step 2: Select the highlighted Online Application option on the same page.

Step 3: Register yourself as a new user using your email address and phone number.

Step 4: Once you receive the provisional registration number and password, login again to access the application form.

Step 5: Select the positions you intend to apply for, enter the required information, and upload the necessary documents.

Finally, preview the filled application form, review the information you have provided and click ‘submit’.

Things to remember:

To apply online, candidates must pay a charge of Rs 850, while candidates applying under SC, ST, and PwBD reservations need to pay Rs 100.

Before filling the application, ensure that you have a scanned copy of your photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), signature, left thumb impression, and a hand-written declaration. The text for the declaration can be accessed here.

To know more, visit the official RBI website.