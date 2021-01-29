SustainableStartup in Bengaluru Makes 10,000 Straws a Day From Fallen Coconut Leaves

Plastic straws have been found to be one of the leading causes of marine pollution with approximately 8.3 billion units polluting the world’s beaches. With an aim to eliminate these single-use plastic straws, Manigandan Kumarappan quit his corporate job and started Evlogia Eco Care in 2016.

The Bengaluru-based startup makes 100% biodegradable straws made from fallen coconut leaves, the supply of which comes from farmers in rural areas. The leaves are then cleaned and sterilised, followed by a roughening and glueing process, after which it is finally rolled into a straw.

Along with transforming agro-waste to ‘wealth’, Evlogia Eco Care also provides employment opportunities to rural people. Kumarappan, along with his wife, Radha, began partnering with women’s self-help groups to turn coconut leaves into straws. The straws can be made in different sizes ranging from 4 to 12 inches, their cost ranging between Rs 1.5 to Rs 3. The straws do not require any external coating and can remain intact in hot beverages for 30 minutes and in cold beverages for upto 6 hours.

Today, Evlogia Eco Care makes around 10,000 straws a day. Take a look.